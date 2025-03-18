Chhaava India Box Office Day 33: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film nets Rs 2.15 crore in Hindi; inches towards Jawan

Chhaava, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been a crowd-puller since its release. The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi fame and stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava is running in its fifth week and is slowly inching towards Jawan.

Chhaava Records Rs 2.15 Crore On Fifth Tuesday

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock FIlms, Chhaava has earned Rs 2.15 crore on fifth Tuesday. This comes a day after the historical actioner collected Rs 2.25 crore net business.

The cume earnings of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer stands at Rs 524.65 crore in 33 days. Going by its current performance, it will come a little under Rs 530 crore by the end of its fifth week and is eyeing to touch Jawan.

Here's How Much Chhaava Has Earned In Hindi So Far:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 209 crore Week 2 Rs 171 crore Week 3 Rs 81 crore Week 4 Rs 38 crore Fifth Friday Rs 6.5 crore Fifth Saturday Rs 7.25 crore Fifth Sunday Rs 7.50 crore Fifth Monday Rs 2.25 crore Fifth Tuesday Rs 2.15 crore Total Rs 524.65 crore

Can Chhaava Touch Jawan's Net Business?

Chhaava has become the third highest grosser in Bollywood after Jawan and Stree 2. While Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 headliner earned Rs 558 crore net lifetime business during its release, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 2024 movie collected Rs 585 crore as its lifetime earnings.

Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty, Chhaava requires Rs 33.35 crore to touch the box office collections of Jawan. Can Dinesh Vijan's latest production achieve this feat? Only time will tell.

Chhaava In Cinemas

