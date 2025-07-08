F1 Day 11 India Box Office: Brad Pitt starrer establishes firm grip on 2nd Monday; Adds a spectacular Rs 2.40 crore net

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and others, added another Rs 2.25 - 2.50 crore net at the Indian box office on day 11. With this, the collections of F1 -The Movie stand at around Rs 51.90 crore net, a number that no one would have even imagined. The film is on course for a Rs 70 crore plus net lifetime total. It can do more and these are just conservative estimates.

The India Net Collections Of F1 Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 34.50 crore Weekend 2 Rs 15 crore Monday Rs 2.40 crore Total Rs 51.90 crore

F1 Collects Rs 2.40 Crore Net On 2nd Monday; To Lose IMAX Screens To Superman The Coming Friday

F1 loses IMAX screens to Superman this Friday. Superman will keep the IMAX screens to itself for a good couple of weeks. That's the reason the lifetime India net estimates are at a conservative Rs 70 crore. If not for the stacked IMAX scheduling, F1 could keep getting audiences for weeks. Now, the week 3 and week 4 performance of F1 in India will be interesting to observe, when all it has is standard screens and other premium screens apart from IMAX to generate business from. Even in the standard screens, it will have to compete with a bunch of different holdover as well as new releases.

F1's Word Of Mouth Is Incredibly Strong, As Suggested By The Minimal Drop In Collections Every Day

Coming back to F1's 2nd Monday collections, even if the movie collected Rs 2.40 crore on its opening day, it would be considered as a good result. For it to do this on day 11, speaks volumes of the strong word of mouth that it is enjoying. It is far from exhausting its audience, yet. Brad Pitt, after a turbulent recent run at the movies, is back with a bang.

F1 Is Projected To End Its Run In The USD 500 Million Vicinity

F1 is projected to gross USD 500 million worldwide in its lifetime. It crossed USD 300 million globally on 2nd Monday and there's no fatigue to be seen. The competition with Jurassic World: Rebirth resulted in division of screens and interest, but the occupancies are still at an astoundingly high level.

