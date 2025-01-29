Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor spill beans on their upcoming film as they wrap up India schedule

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey and aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor are all set to star in the heartwarming love story Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The film explores the poignant romance between two visually impaired characters, navigating both the joys and complexities of modern love. Shanaya makes her debut in this emotional journey. In an exclusive update, we’ve learned that the India shooting schedule has been wrapped up. The duo also shared exciting insights about their upcoming project.

Vikrant Massey shared his thoughts on the film, describing playing a lover boy as an exciting challenge. He stated, "Playing a lover boy is an exciting challenge, and the scale of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan feels truly grand. Mansi’s belief in me as a romantic lead has been constant, and together, we're creating something special. My gratitude goes to Mansi and Varun Bagla for this incredible opportunity and working with Santosh Singh again has been creatively fulfilling. AKG has all the elements to win people’s hearts."

Shanaya Kapoor expressed how Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan holds a special place in her heart. She added, "It’s very exciting for me to be sharing the screen with Vikrant in such a heartfelt and original story. My character is very close to my heart—she’s strong, emotional and vibrant. And I am grateful for this opportunity! I’d like to thank Santosh and Vikrant for guiding me every step of the way, and Bagla. Need all your love and blessings as we embark on this journey."

Mansi Bagla, who co-wrote the film, shared that Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a result of their passion for creating meaningful narratives, particularly in the realm of romance. With Vikrant and Shanaya leading the way and Santosh’s direction steering the film, Mansi expressed excitement about the magic that awaits the audience on screen.

Meanwhile, the India shooting schedule for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has been successfully completed, with stunning scenes captured across Mumbai, Mussoorie, and Dehradun, each location enhancing the film’s visual appeal. The final portion of filming will take place abroad, with the team expecting to wrap up soon and make a formal announcement. The film is scheduled for release in 2025, offering viewers a heartfelt and memorable love story.

Directed by Santosh Singh and written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a sincere labor of love. The film’s emotional depth is beautifully complemented by Vishal Mishra’s soulful music, enriching the storytelling. Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under the banner of Mini Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan aims to bring a contemporary yet deeply heartfelt love story to the screen.

