Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to clash at the box office? Sanjay Dutt comments

Sanjay Dutt was recently seen at the teaser release event for his next movie, KD - The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. During the event, Dutt was asked how he feels about The Raja Saab and Dhurandhar likely releasing together on December 5, 2025.

Sanjay Dutt hopes his movies do not clash release

Speaking in detail, Sanjay Dutt said, “It is an amazing feeling, I am playing two different roles. The Raja Saab and Dhurandhar are absolutely different. I hope they don’t clash in release on the same day. Every movie has its own journey, and that journey is very important.”

The Raja Saab vs Dhurandhar

The Raja Saab is an upcoming Telugu-language movie starring Prabhas in the leading role. Directed by Maruthi, this romantic horror-comedy features the Baahubali actor as a young man who will do anything to swindle money.

In hopes of making a cash crunch, he decides to flip an ancestral property only to find that its patriarchal owner haunts as a spirit. Whether he manages to escape the horrific situations, packed with humorous moments, forms the core of the entire film.

With Prabhas in the lead, the movie will have Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar as the female co-leads. Besides Dutt, the film’s ensemble cast includes actors such as Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, and others in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Dhurandhar is an upcoming action thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The movie features a multi-starrer cast of actors, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and more.

The Aditya Dhar directorial is said to be based on true events, with a backdrop of Indian patriotism and Shakespearean betrayals within a spy world.

Sanjay Dutt’s next Kannada movie

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will soon be appearing in the Dhruva Sarja-starrer Kannada-language flick, KD - The Devil. The action drama, directed by Prem, marks the Agneepath actor’s subsequent venture in Kannada after Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2.

Watch KD - The Devil teaser:

Aside from Sarja and Dutt, the film features actors such as Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, and others in key roles.

