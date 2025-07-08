5 pics: Kapoor Kapoor Khan flaunts bikini look on her beach vacay, fans say ‘Alexa, play Chhaliya'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is truly a diva. Apart from her work front, the actress grabs headlines for her personal life. She often goes on vacations to take a break from her usual routine. Kareena has now dropped glimpses of her recent beach vacation on social media, and it is a treat to her fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in her bikini look from beach vacation

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a series of pictures in which she is posing against the backdrop of a sea. In the photo, Kareena is slaying in a peach swimsuit while being sun-kissed on the beach. She paired her look with black sunglasses and kept her hair open.

In one of the pictures, Kareena can be seen posing for a selfie in a white shirt. She is also carrying a handbag. The actress is standing in front of the door.

The Singham Again actress penned a caption that reads, "Learn to get candid on the beach from me baby." She added a pink heart emoji, a star emoji and a rainbow emoji.

Check out her latest post here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest pictures give 'Chhaliya vibes'

Kareena's latest post has been flooded with fans' reactions in the comment section. Her beach pictures have reminded fans of Chhaliya, her iconic song from the film Tashan (2008). Some of them have pointed out how her photos are giving the Chhaliya vibes.

Here's what the netizens wrote:

A fan wrote, "Alexa play: chaliya chaliya song." An Instagram user commented, "It’s giving chaliya chaliya feels." "Alexa Play - chhaliya chhaliya chhaliya...ruh chura lu aisi hu main chhaliya!" read a comment.

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Ajay Devgn's 2024 film, Singham Again. She played Ajay's onscreen wife in the cop drama. Some of her notable works include Jab We Met, Chameli, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Heroine, 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Golmaal 3, Singham Returns, and many more.

Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

