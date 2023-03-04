EXCLUSIVE: Nandita Das on her repeated brush with colourism; 'Do not give me anti-tan creams'

Actor-director Nandita Das is gearing up for the release of her directorial Zwigato, which stars Kapil Sharma in the leading role. In episode 4 of Pinkvilla’s annual segment Woman Up season 4, Nandita Das talked about the concept of equality, single parenting, and much more. She also opened up about her experiences facing colourism, and how so many young girls come up to her and speak about it, which makes her realize how rampant this issue is.

Nandita Das reveals she is offered anti-tan creams in cosmetic shops

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Nandita Das said, “I used to talk about colourism idhar udhar jaise women’s issues pe koi baat ho rahi hai. Or in college, I remember, two-three times this has happened where a girl has raised her hand and asked ‘ma am how come you are so confident despite being dark?’ And I used to say, ‘wow’, because I never thought of it. Because I did not grow up with as much of that complex because my parents didn’t put it in my head. But if I go to a shop where there are cosmetics, they will immediately bring out the anti-tan cream and are like ‘ma’am isse tan nikal jayega’.Toh main bolti hu main issi tan se paida hui, and issi tan mein marungi. So please anything that will make me remotely white, please do not give it to me.”

However, she added that she only realized after 2013 how colourism has devastated so many young women’s self-esteem. “In 2013, this organization called ‘Women of Worth’, a Chennai-based organization said, ‘will you give us a quote and a photograph? We want to talk about colourism and we want you to support it.’ I said sure. I gave it to them, and it suddenly it became viral,” said Nandita. She revealed that she suddenly became the face of that campaign. “And I thought I have talked about so many issues that were so close to my heart. Ye colourism ka mujhe bana diya hai poster girl. I mean it is important but it is not a standalone issue,” she said while talking about her initial reaction. However, she added that post that, a lot of young people- men and especially women- came to her and spoke about colourism. That’s when she realized how it has devastated their lives, and the girls have lost their self-esteem and sense of self.

Nandita Das on colourism being a rampant issue

She recalled that a girl came and told her how she wanted to become an actor, but knew she would never get the lead role, so never signed up for it. She told Nandita that she would be put at the back because of her skin colour. Nandita also shared that someone tweeted that their 4.5-year-old daughter doesn’t want to go to school as she is being teased for her dark skin colour. She said that colourism is a rampant issue and recalled how she also started realizing things that she would never wear certain colours. “Like I used to never wear pinks, and blues because ‘nahi nahi ye suit nahi karega.’”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Nandita Das casted Kapil Sharma in Zwigato and not Shah Rukh Khan? Comedian REVEALS