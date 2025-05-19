POLL: After Paresh Rawal exits Hera Pheri 3, who would fit Baburao's role; Sanjay Mishra or Pankaj Tripathi? VOTE

Paresh Rawal has recently confirmed his departure from Hera Pheri 3, leaving fans curious about the future of the beloved character Babu Rao. With the iconic role now up for grabs, the big question on everyone’s mind is. Who could possibly fill those shoes and do justice to this legendary part? We want to hear your thoughts! Vote and let us know who you think would be the perfect fit.

1. Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra’s impeccable comic timing and versatility make him a strong contender for Babu Rao’s role in Hera Pheri 3. Known for his quirky characters and natural flair for humor, Mishra can bring fresh energy while honoring the original’s charm, making him a promising choice to step into this iconic role.

2. Boman Irani

Boman Irani’s charismatic screen presence and strong acting skills make him an intriguing option for Babu Rao’s role in Hera Pheri 3. With his ability to balance comedy and emotion effortlessly, Irani could bring a unique twist to the character while paying tribute to the beloved original performance.

3. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher, with his versatile acting and impeccable comic timing, could be a great fit for Babu Rao’s role in Hera Pheri 3. His experience in both serious and lighthearted roles would allow him to capture the quirky yet lovable essence of the character while adding his own charm to the part.

4. Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi’s natural ease and impeccable timing make him a strong contender for Babu Rao’s role in Hera Pheri 3. Known for his ability to balance humor with subtle depth, Tripathi could bring a fresh, relatable vibe to the character while maintaining the original’s quirky charm.

