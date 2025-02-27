Rohit Saraf’s reaction to post on unrequited love goes VIRAL days after his Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli gets married to Vrishank Khanal

Mismatched fame Prajakta Koli got married to her long-time beau Vrishank Khanal on Tuesday 25, 2025. The pictures and videos from their wedding celebration have been making waves on the internet. Meanwhile, the actress’ Mismatched co-star Rohit Saraf’s reaction to a post on one-sided love has grabbed everyone’s attention.

The post which has become a subject of discussion featured Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli dancing, while the text on the post expressed emotions about incomplete or unrequited love. It is important to mention that the video was not posted recently, and the timing of Saraf's reaction to it also remains unclear.

Post liked by Rohit Saraf

The post raised the eyebrows of a certain section of users who were trying to relate the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor's absence from Prajakta’s marriage and his reaction to the incomplete love post. On the other hand, several fans came in his support on Reddit, urging everyone to not make a big deal out of it.

A fan stated, "Wait what if he liked it because it's them dancing and that was used as a template for a reel. What i mean is we don't always like reels just because we relate to the caption ig. Maybe it's just their video and he liked it in that way. Maybe though."

Another fan opined, "Yaar funny lagi hogi usne like kardi reel, itna dissect kyun kar rahe hain log?" A expressed their belief, "I think people are making a fuss out of nothing. The reel has them in it and it’s funny. Maybe he is liking it because it’s about them in general. Khudko dekh liya toh like kar diya."

"Stop reading too much into everything guys. He probably liked the reel without even reading it. He has a busy schedule and that might be the reason for the absence. No channa mereya shit here," advised another user.

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf are one of the most loved on-screen pairs who rose to fame with their romantic show, Mismatched on Netflix. They are lovingly referred to as 'DimpShi' by their fans.

On the professional front, Rohit will be next seen in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari.