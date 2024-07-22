10 best K-pop albums of 2024 so far: RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person, DAY6’s Fourever and more

2024 has been a phenomenal year as some K-pop groups returned with all the members after a hiatus, while many others marked their debut as soloists. This year till now has received some of the best K-pop albums. The idols have been dropping their amazing music and showcasing their powerful performances through each comeback. Even while BTS’ RM, Jimin and J-Hope are fulfilling their military service, their solo albums were released in 2024, satiating the fans. Here are 10 best K-pop albums released in 2024 till now.

Best K-pop albums in 2024 till now

Right Place, Wrong Person by RM

BTS' RM released his latest solo album Right Place, Wrong People on May 28. Since its release, the song has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans and critics. Along with the album, he dropped the music video for the title track LOST. RM had also impressed with his first solo album, Indigo, in 2022.

Fourever by DAY6

Day6 made a comeback on March 18 with their album Fourever along with the title track Welcome to the Show. This marked their first comeback with all the members in three years. Originally the band consisted of six members including Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Junhyuk, Jae and Dowoon. Junhyuk departed from the group in 2016 and Jae parted ways in 2021.

Golden Hour: Part 1 by ATEEZ

ATEEZ released their 10th extended playlist Golden Hour: Part 1 on May 31. The album includes six tracks along with the lead single Work and its music video. The album is very signature ATEEZ style is is packed with energy and catchy beats. The group also took over the 2024 Coachella Valley Music Festival with their infectious music and heart-throbbing performance.

With YOU-th by TWICE

TWICE released their 13th mini album With YOU-th in February along with the pre-release track I GOT YOU. This marked their first comeback since the release of EP Ready to Be. The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

The Winning by IU

IU's previous release was her album Lilac in 2021. In 2022, she held her concert The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun. After 3 years, IU finally made a comeback with the album The Winning. She set expectations high as she dropped the pre-release track Love wins all and the music video featured BTS’ V.

I Sway by (G)I-DLE

I Sway marked (G)I-DLE’s second album this year. In January they had released their second full-length album 2. On July 8, the group made another comeback with the album I Sway which includes the title track Klaxon. The members include Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. This marks their seventh mini-album.

ATE by Stray Kids

Stray Kids finally made a comeback after 8 months with their album ATE along with the title track Chk Chk Boom. The music video for the title track Chk Chk Boom also features the popular Hollywood stars, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. The group rose to fame for their relatable lyrics, amazing performances, and catchy tunes. Moreover, they are also a self-producing group which sets them apart from many.

ROMANCE: UNTOLD by ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN made a comeback with the album ROMANCE: UNTOLD along with the music video of their title track XO (Only If You Say Yes) on July 12. The group proved their talent and skills once again with the release of their latest song. ROMANCE: UNTOLD is the group's second full-length album. They are known for their powerful performances and intricate choreographies which keep the viewers hooked.

MUSE by Jimin

Jimin made his comeback as a soloist with the album MUSE along with the music video of the title track Who which was released on July 19. On June 28, Jimin had also dropped his pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) along with the music video. His first solo album FACE was released in 2023. The album included hits like Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy.

My Girl: My Choice by A.C.E

A.C.E released their album My Girl: My Choice after the members returned from their military service along with the title track My Girl. The group rose to fame with their dance and song covers of both K-pop and international artists. Members include Junhee, Donghun, Wow, Byeongkwan, and Chan. They are known for their powerful performances and unique musical style.

Conclusion

K-pop albums are special as they mix diverse musical styles, high production quality, and captivating visuals together. The comebacks also often include intricate choreographies and thematic concepts which help in creating an immersive storytelling experience. The K-pop albums also include photobooks, posters, and other collectables making them a unique treasure. DAY6 and A.C.E. made a comeback after a few years as members were discharged from the military. IU also returned with her latest album after a few years. 113

