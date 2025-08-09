Box Office: Coolie scores a worldwide advance booking of Rs 50 crore already; Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj film scripts history

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Coolie is on an overdrive in its advance booking, as the Rajinikanth starrer has clocked pre-sales of Rs 50 crore already, with 4 and a half days to go. The biggest contributors are the international markets, as the film has already sold tickets worth Rs 32.50 crore (USD 4.25 million) in the overseas markets. Even before the first show rolls out, Coolie could clock pre-sales of Rs 52 crore (USD 6 million) internationally, which is historic to say the least. The first day of Coolie (Day 1 + Premieres) in the overseas belt could be as high as USD 7 million to USD 9 million.

The Indian market is also starting to replicate the rampage of Coolie as Tamil Nadu has recorded advance bookings worth Rs 7.00 crore in less than 24 hours, whereas the pre-sales in Kerala stands at a staggering amount of Rs 4.50 crore. The tickets went live for sale in Karnataka on Saturday morning, and in less than 12 hours, the Rajinikanth starrer has sold tickets worth Rs 2.00 crore in the state.

The Telugu markets are yet to begin, and much like the rest of the country, the film is expected to score strong results here too. With Telugu and Hindi yet to open, the overall advance booking for Coolie is around the Rs 50 crore mark, and the film is tracking to clock a global advance in the vicinity of Rs 85 to 95 crore for the opening day alone.

It’s box-office carnage in true sense, as a 75-year superstar is flexing his stardom like no one else, redefining every law of stardom that exists in the world. Of course, the business is boosted due to the combination with Lokesh Kanagaraj, but a great man once said, “Stardom is like an arrow, it needs the right archer to hit the bullseye”. Rajinikanth here is the arrow, and Lokesh is the archer.

Here’s a look at advance booking of Coolie

Overseas: Rs 36.25 crore (USD 4.2 Million)

Tamil Nadu: Rs 7.00 crore

Kerala: Rs 4.50 crore

Karnataka: Rs 2.00 crore

Total: Rs 50.00 crore

