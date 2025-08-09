EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan and NTR’s War 2 to release on 5000 screens in Hindi; YRF bags 90 percent of single screens

The advance bookings for the Hrithik Roshan, NTR, and Kiara Advani-led War 2 is all set to commence from Sunday, August 10, 2025. Being the sixth film of the ambitious YRF Spy Universe, there is already enough anticipation about the return of Hrithik Roshan as Agent Kabir, who will be joined by NTR Jr. as Agent Vikram. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that YRF is all set to go wide the release of War 2 in Hindi.

According to sources close to the development, the Hindi version of War 2 is set to release on 5000 screens in India, which includes the limited release for the Hindi version in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Podicherry. “War 2 is the tentpole feature film of Indian Cinema bringing together Hrithik Roshan and NTR for the first time. The makers are all set to bring it on 5000 plus screens in Hindi, including an exclusive release across premium formats in IMAX, 4DX, ICE, and Dolby Cinema, making it one of the widest releases of all time,” revealed a source close to the development.

Interestingly, YRF has secured and locked showcasing in more than 90 percent of the single screens across the country. “The North Indian market will be dominated by War 2 as far as the showcasing schedule is concerned, and the exhibitors too are willingly in favour of the Ayan Mukerji directorial. It’s a star-heavy action extravaganza, and is expected to attract strong footfalls over the four-day opening weekend. The showcasing and screen count has been designed to match onto the demand for the film in the cine-goers,” the source added.

The advance bookings for the Hindi version of War 2 are expected to open with a bang, leading itself to the Independence Day 2025 weekend. For those unaware, War 2 rides on 6 spectacular action sequences, and the Japanese entry sequence of Hrithik Roshan as also the Somalian Pirate block ft. NTR are said to be two of the biggest highlights of the film.

