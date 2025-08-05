Saiyaara nears the Rs 500 crore club at worldwide box office; YRF aims at a profit of Rs 275 crore plus

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-led Saiyaara is an unstoppable force at the box office, as the film is nearing the Rs 500 crore club at the global level. As on Tuesday (Day 19), the film has topped the Rs 495 crore mark, and will cruise past the prestigious half-a-thousand number before the end of the third week. The global run of this Mohit Suri directorial will be looking to close in the North of the Rs 550 crore club, signalling an unimaginable blockbuster at the box office.

Advertisement

The film will end up as the second biggest grosser of 2025 in India, and the biggest grosser of the year in the international markets. While the theatrical numbers are looking great for the optics, what makes this film even bigger are the profits that YRF will be looking to clock. Made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, the overall revenue for Saiyaara is expected to hit the Rs 350 crore, which includes a mammoth global theatrical share of Rs 225 crore.

Being a premium studio, Aditya Chopra clocked impressive box-office linked deals for digital and satellite, and the insane theatrical run has escalated the digital revenue to Rs 45 crore (From Rs 25 crore), whereas the satellite deal has been upscaled to Rs 15 crore (From Rs 8 crore). The music of Saiyaara has become a rage, and within a year, the producers are expected to clock a revenue of Rs 50 crore, making it one of the most successful music albums of the modern era. One must note that the music rights of Saiyaara rests with YRF only, making it easier for them to monetize the album in the best possible way.

Advertisement

YRF is expected to sit with profits of almost Rs 290 crore from Saiyaara, which is more of a 483 percent return on investment. Saiyaara has managed to find a place in history books as one of the most profitable love stories of all time, side-by-side other micro-categories like biggest launch for talents in the modern era.

The run is still going, and the profits are more of an estimation as the film is now slowing down, and the arrival of War 2 during the Independence Day weekend could result in a reduced showcasing too from the sixth week. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Box Office: Approaches 500cr worldwide after a phenomenal third weekend overseas