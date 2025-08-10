War 2 Hindi Advance Booking Report: Hrithik Roshan and NTR film sells 20,000 tickets in National Chains; Good start in pre-sales

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, is 3 days away from its release. The spy actioner opened its advance booking in Hindi today, and the reports are encouraging. One must note that the prebookings for the Hindi version in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Pondicherry are yet to open.

War 2 sells 20,000 tickets in the top national chains

As of 10 PM (Sunday, August 10), War 2 sold over 19,250 tickets in the top three national chains —PVR Inox and Cinepolis —for the opening day alone. Of which 14,500 admissions were registered at PVR Inox, while Cinepolis recorded around 4,750 admissions. The movie is releasing on over 5000 screens in Hindi, with limited screenings in South states as well. The pre-sales have opened on a good note. It is expected to see a massive surge soon after its pre-release event in Hyderabad.

The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is expected to clock a phenomenal booking before the first show. With three days still in hand, War 2 pre-sales in the national chains are expected to be on the lines of Tiger 3. It is better than Hrithik Roshan's previous release, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. However, a lot will depend on its bookings in the next couple of days.

War 2 targets a banger start in Hindi

The spy universe movie is likely to take a banger debut on its opening day, both in Hindi and Telugu markets. It is a non-holiday Thursday release. An enormous business turnout can be expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, making a phenomenal opening weekend of four days.

It will be interesting to see whether the movie can topple the opening day collection of its prequel, War (2019). The film is expected to have a solid advance, with an immense walk-in audience flocking to the cinemas on the opening day. Interestingly, YRF has secured around 90% of the single-screen cinemas in North India, which will benefit it to a significant extent. Moreover, the movie will have an exclusive release in all formats, including IMAX, 4DX, ICE, and Dolby Cinema.

War 2 is releasing in cinemas on August 14, in a clash with Coolie. The box office clash will affect its business, but not majorly in the Hindi circuit, if it manages to open to a superlative word-of-mouth.

