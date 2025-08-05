Malayalam superstar Prem Nazir’s son Shanavas passes away at 71 after battling kidney ailments

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of the death of an individual.

A piece of tragic news is coming straight from the Malayalam industry. Well-known actor Shanavas, the son of one of Indian cinema’s earliest and most popular superstars, Prem Nazir, passed away at the age of 71. Reportedly, he had been battling kidney and heart-related ailments for many years. Unfortunately, he breathed his last on August 4 at a private hospital in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram.

Shanavas’ family background

Shanavas was born in Thiruvananthapuram to Prem Nazir and Habeeba Beevi. He was one of the 4 siblings and was married to Ayisha Beevi. They had two sons, Shameer Khan (a vlogger/manager in Malaysia) and Ajith Khan (working in Australia).

Shanavas’ career front

Shanavas made his acting debut in 1981 with Premageethangal, which was directed by Balachandra Menon. He was also studying for his MA in English Literature at The New College, Chennai. His career spanned over 4 decades, and in that time, he appeared in more than 50 Malayalam and Tamil films. He proved his acting versatility by not just playing romantic leads but also compelling villain roles. Some notable titles include Mouna Raagam, Chithram, Neelagiri, China Town (2011), and Jana Gana Mana (2022).

He took a break for over 2 decades from acting and finally made his comeback in 2011 with China Town alongside Mohanlal. His comeback film not only reignited his screen presence but also left fans wanting more.

Shanavas’s last screen appearance

Shanavas’s last screen appearance was in the 2022 film Jana Gana Mana. This was a thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, and fans loved his performance. It was proof that his screen charisma remained strong even into his later years.

Besides movies, he also worked in several television serials like Shankhumukham, Velutha Kathreena, Kadamatathu Kathanar and Sathyameva Jayathe.

Shanavas is survived by his wife Ayesha Abdul Aziz, sons Ajith Khan and Shameer Khan, and daughter-in-law Hana, OnManorama reported. His funeral will be held at the Palayam Muslim Jamaath Cemetery on Tuesday evening.

