Naga Vamsi says ‘introducing Hrithik Roshan to Tollywood’; holes War 2 Telugu could outshine Hindi

The pre-release event of War 2 in Hyderabad turned into a talking point after producer Naga Vamsi made bold remarks, urging fans to ensure the Telugu version’s box office collections surpass the Hindi version. The event was attended by thousands of NTR fans, building excitement for the spy thriller starring Bollywood’s Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood’s NTR.

Advertisement

Vamsi, who is releasing the Telugu version, opened his speech with a controversial statement. “Looking at this electrifying ambience, it feels like we are not sending NTR to Bollywood, but welcoming Hrithik to Tollywood in a grand manner,” he said. This comment has sparked debate, given Hrithik’s established stature in Bollywood.

Why Naga Vamsi’s words stand out

Known for his outspoken style, Naga Vamsi declared, “War 2 is a proper Telugu film. When you walk out of the theaters, you will feel proud of how director Ayan Mukerji has portrayed our brother NTR, in a much better way than Tollywood directors to date.”

He went further to issue a challenge to fans. “We must show ten times the love we showed for Devara. The Telugu version must collect at least 1 rupee more than the Hindi version’s nett collection. This is your responsibility,” he urged.

Here’s why Vamsi wants Telugu box office domination

Advertisement

The producer stressed that War 2 is an opportunity to showcase NTR’s star power nationwide. “NTR has made us all proud many times. It’s our duty to make him proud with War 2,” Vamsi said. He reminded fans that the film releases on August 14 and assured them of its quality. “I assure you no fan will be disappointed. I will never ask you to watch any movie in the future if you feel otherwise.”

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, marks a major collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and NTR. While the Hindi version will naturally target Bollywood audiences, Vamsi’s call for the Telugu version to surpass it has intensified the competitive buzz.

With just days to release, all eyes are on whether NTR fans will rise to the challenge and make Vamsi’s vision a reality at the box office.

ALSO READ: SSMB29 to be titled Globe Trotter? SS Rajamouli rings in Mahesh Babu's birthday with BIG update on upcoming project