10 best TWICE songs ranked: CHEER UP, FANCY and more

Like OOH-AHH, FANCY, CHEER UP and more are some of the best TWICE songs. Since their debut in 2015, the girl group has achieved immense popularity not just in South Korea but also globally. They are known for their catchy tunes which often go viral on social media and rank well on global music charts. Here are 10 TWICE songs that you should not skip.

10 best TWICE songs

I CAN’T STOP ME

I CAN’t STOP ME was released in October 2020. The track was the lead single of their second full-length album Eyes Wide Open. The song has a retro style with the classic 80s synth. Adding to that, the song is also accompanied by strong and powerful choreography which sends the message of being unstoppable. The music video currently has more than 500 million views.

Like OOH-AHH

This July, TWICE's Like OOH AHH hit 500 million views on YouTube making it their 8th music video to do so. Like OOH AHH was released on October 20, 2015, and was a part of their debut album. It took Like OOH AHH music video just a little more than 8 years and 8 months to reach this milestone. Like OOH-AHH is an upbeat and heart-fluttering track which discusses the feeling of developing a crush.

FANCY

FANCY was the lead single of TWICE’s extended playlist Fancy You which was released in April 2019. The song is about loving someone enough that a person doesn’t need anything more in life. This song is retro-inspired with not just catchy music but also addictive choreography which was covered by many fans and social media influencers.

CHEER UP

CHEER UP was the track which skyrocketed their popularity immensely. This catapulted their image and stardom to a national level. It is still regarded as TWICE’s biggest hit yet. The song was released in April 2016 and was a part of their second extended playlist Play Two. CHEER UP’s music video has more than 500 million views. It topped several music charts in 2016. Many lines from songs became viral among fans.

TT

TWICE’s TT was released in October 2016 as part of their third extended playlist TWICEcoaster: Lane 1. The song features a catchy melody and vibrant choreography, with the TT hand gesture which became iconic. The lyrics express the frustration of unrequited love. It has a playful, youthful energy which helped cement TWICE's status as one of K-pop's leading girl groups.

Feel Special

Released in September 2019, Feel Special by TWICE is a single that showcases the group's evolution with a more mature sound and message. The song, written by J.Y. Park, conveys themes of comfort and encouragement, inspired by the members' personal experiences. With its uplifting lyrics, shimmering synth-pop sound, and elegant visuals, Feel Special resonates deeply with fans, celebrating self-worth and resilience.

What is Love?

What is Love? is an upbeat and catchy track that explores the curiosity and excitement of discovering love, inspired by romantic movies. The track is the lead single from their fifth extended playlist which was released in April 2018. The song's playful lyrics and vibrant choreography perfectly capture the innocence and wonder of love from a youthful perspective. With its infectious energy and memorable hook, What is Love? quickly became one of TWICE's signature songs, further solidifying their global popularity.

Alcohol-Free

Alcohol-Free by TWICE, released in 2021, is a breezy, summer-themed track with bossa nova and pop influences. The song's lyrics describe the feeling of being intoxicated by love, even without alcohol. With its tropical vibe, catchy melody, and colourful visuals, Alcohol-Free showcases a more relaxed and refreshing side of TWICE. It is the perfect summer bop.

Talk that Talk

TWICE’s Talk that Talk was released in 2022. It is an energetic pop track that blends retro and modern sounds. The song features catchy hooks and playful lyrics, urging someone to express their feelings openly. It has an upbeat rhythm and charismatic choreography. Talk that Talk captures TWICE's fun-loving spirit, making it an instant hit and fan favorite.

Set ME Free

Set ME Free by TWICE, released in 2023, is a powerful anthem about liberation and self-empowerment. The song combines dynamic beats with bold lyrics, expressing the desire to break free from constraints and embrace one's true self. Set ME Free has an intense choreography and empowering message.

More about TWICE

TWICE debuted in October 2015 with Like OOH-AAH. They rose to fame with the track CHEER UP which went viral and became one of the biggest hits. They are also known for their songs like TT, Alcohol-Free, Can't Stop Me, Fancy and more.

The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. TWICE released their 13th mini album With YOU-th on February 23, 2024, along with the pre-release track I GOT YOU. This marked their first comeback since the release of EP Ready to Be with the English single Moonlight Sunrise and the lead track Set Me Free.

TWICE finished on their world tour Ready To Be in July 2024 in Yokohama. The tour kicked off on April 25, 2023 The tour started from Seoul and covered 49 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania. This was the fifth-largest world tour in South Korea. Due to overwhelming demand by fans, additional shows were also added to many cities.

