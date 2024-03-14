10 prettiest K-pop idols: From BLACKPINK’s Jennie to IU

K-pop idols are pretty as they are talented and skilled. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, IU, TWICE’s Tzuyu and more are some of the prettiest K-pop idols. They have impressed fans with their amazing songs and dance skills over the years. These idols are not only known for their looks but also stellar personalities and performances. Here is a look at some of the prettiest K-pop idols.

Prettiest K-pop idols and their achievements

1. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Date of Birth: January 16, 1996

January 16, 1996 Height: 5’4”

5’4” Debut year: 2016

Jennie is well known for her looks and figure. She is also an ambassador for many luxury brands like Coco Chanel and such. She is also famous for her fashion sense and her ability to look good in anything she wears. The capable idol recently announced that she established her own label OA. She made her debut in 2016 as a member of the group BLACKPINK.

2. Red Velvet’s Joy

Date of Birth: September 3, 1996

September 3, 1996 Height: 5’5”

5’5” Debut year: 2014

Red Velvel member Joy is known for her beauty and talent. She debuted in 2014 with the group Red Velvet. They have released several hits like Red Flavor, Bad Boy, Psycho and many more. She has also taken the main roles in some K-dramas.

3. IU

Date of Birth: 16 May, 1993

16 May, 1993 Height: 5’3”

5’3” Debut year: 2008

IU debuted in 2008 with Lost and Found. She is a global icon and a household name in South Korea. She has impressed audiences with her exceptional singing and songwriting skills. She is also a well-known actor and has starred in various hits like My Mister, Hotel De Luna, Moon Lovers, Dream and many more. She is currently filming for the drama series Thank You for Your Hard Work which will also star Park Bo Gum. She is also making a comeback this year

4. BIBI

Date of Birth: 27 September 1998

27 September 1998 Height: 5’6”

5’6” Debut year: 2019

BIBI officially made her debut with her track Binu in 2019. In 2018, she took part in the SBS survival show The Fan and became the runner-up. In 2022, the singer released her first full-length album, Lowlife Princess: Noir. BIBI shot to fame with her track Vengence. She made her acting debut in 2021 with Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming. In 2023 she starred in The Worst of Evil which featured Ji Chang Wook.

5. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is famous for looking like the very pretty girl next door in South Korea. So it comes as no surprise that she has been offered many acting roles. She debuted as an actor with Snowdrop in 2020 along with Jung Hae In. After the success, she would also be appearing in the much-awaited Influenza and Omniscient Reader both of which are expected to release in 2024. She also made her debut as a soloist in 2023 with Flower.

6. TWICE’s Tzuyu

Date of Birth: June 14, 1999

June 14, 1999 Height: 5’7”

5’7” Debut year: 2015

With YOU-th marked TWICE's 13th mini album which was released this February. The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group, which is under JYP Entertainment, was formed in July 2015 through the reality TV series Sixteen. They debuted in October 2015 with Like OOH-AAH.

7. TWICE’s Jihyo

Date of Birth: February 1, 1997

February 1, 1997 Height: 5’3”

5’3” Debut year: 2015

TWICE’s Jihyo is not only a good-looking woman but she is also extremely talented. During the survival show through which the group was formed, she received some criticism for her weight but she defied all odds and made it into the group. Now, she is considered one of the hottest K-pop idols who can not only sing well but can also break a leg.

8. ITZY’s Yuna

Date of Birth: December 9, 2003

December 9, 2003 Height: 5’7”

5’7” Debut year: 2019

ITZY made a banger comeback with the album BORN TO BE and the title track UNTOUCHABLE in January. Once again the group enchanted with their catchy hooks and dance challenge. Yuna made headlines once again with her appearance on Paris Fashion Week this March.

9. LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon

Date of Birth: August 1, 2002

August 1, 2002 Height: 5’4”

5’4” Debut year: 2022

LE SSERAFIM debuted in May 2022 with their first EP Fearless. The EP sold multiple copies during its pre-release and sold a whopping 175,000 copies on the day of its release. Kim Chaewon along with fellow members Sakura and Huh Yujin participated in the Producer 48. Born in 2000, the idol is the eldest in the group. She finished at the 10th position and also made her debut with Iz*One. Their first album was EP Color*Iz and its lead single La Vie en Rose.

10. (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon

Date of Birth: January 31, 1997

January 31, 1997 Height: 5’3”

5’3” Debut year: 2018

(G)I-DLE was formed by Cube Entertainment and made its debut in 2018 with the EP I Am along with the music video for Latata on May 2. The video was a hit and views surpassed 5.9 million on YouTube within a week. Miyeon is known for her visuals and singing.

Conclusion

K-pop idols are full of capacity and strong points and can easily win the hearts of the fans. All idols are multitalented and have cast a spell on the viewers with their performing abilities and a knack for good music and visuals. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and more are the prettiest K-pop idols.

