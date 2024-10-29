BIBANG’s G-Dragon is ‘charging up’ in new mysterious teaser for upcoming solo album release; Watch

G-Dragon from the iconic K-pop boy group BIGBANG is all set to make his solo comeback in the coming days. News has been circulating regarding the date of his upcoming solo album; however, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. However, the artist has been dropping cryptic teasers ahead of the album’s release, creating anticipation among fans.

On October 28, 2024, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon uploaded a mysterious short clip on his Instagram page containing a loading sign. However, the eye-catching aspect of the teaser is the music added, which is an original song from the artist. It is possible that the tune is a snippet from his upcoming solo music. Moreover, the same clip was also uploaded in the fanplusonedotcom account along with the caption, ‘Charging Up.’

The Instagram account @fanplusonedotcom was recently launched for G-Dragon’s solo activities under Galaxy Corporation. It is aimed at interacting and updating fans about the artist’s upcoming activities. Furthermore, G-Dragon also follows this account and it is the only page in his following list. Although the solo album’s release date has not been confirmed yet, it can be expected that fans will be receiving an update soon.

Several media reports have suggested that G-Dragon is currently in the final stages of the album’s preparation, such as editing, filming the music video, and finalizing B-side tracks. If everything goes according to plan, the album will be released in early November. After 7 whole years, the singer is all set to release a new solo album following Kwon Ji Yong in 2017.

The artist also thrilled fans last month when he made a surprise guest appearance at Taeyang's solo concert, performing on stage for the first time in a while. Moreover, he also completed filming for the variety show You Quiz on the Block, where he is expected to talk about his new album during the broadcast.

Furthermore, G-Dragon has been confirmed to be performing at the MAMA Awards 2024, and he will be taking the stage after 9 whole years, with the previous one being in 2015. The event will be held in Japan on November 23-24, 2024.

