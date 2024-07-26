2PM’s Ok Taecyeon, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun in talks to lead webtoon-based drama The First Night With the Duke; Report

Ok Taecyeon is gearing up for his next lead role in the upcoming webtoon-based drama The First Night With the Duke. SNSD member Seohyun is also in talks to join hands with the actor to headline this new historical drama. Set in the backdrop of the Joseon dynasty, this drama will tell an engrossing story combining fantasy elements.

Ok Taecyeon and Seohyun to join hands as leads for new webtoon-based drama

On July 26, Korean media outlet Xports News reported that Ok Taecyeon and Seohyun had received offers to lead The First Night With the Duke. The actors are currently assertively reviewing their roles in this webtoon-based drama.

The First Night With the Duke is a fantasy romance work by author Hwang Do Tal. It was first released as a web novel and later was published as a webtoon. The drama adaption will be set in the backdrop of the Joseon dynasty. It will depict a thrilling romance story between the male and female leads of a novel world.

When a supporting character without a single part in the novel, unexpectedly spends the night with the male lead, things change quickly for both of them.

The emotional dynamic of these two characters, especially with talents like Ok Taecyeon and Seohyun’s casting, promises to present viewers with an interesting drama adaption of The First Night With the Duke.

Meanwhile, it will be premiered on KBS and the details will be disclosed later.

More about Ok Taecyeon

Stepping into the entertainment career as a member of 2nd generation K-pop group 2PM, Ok Taecyeon transitioned into acting in 2010. Best known for his antagonist role in Song Joong Ki starrer Vincenzo, the K-pop idol also starred in a handful of popular works. Among those are Dream High, Save Me, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, and more.

Recently, he has confirmed his appearance in the Japanese film Grand Maison Paris. He is also actively filming for BL drama Soul Mate.

Who is Seohyun?

Seohyun is a member of the popular 2nd generation girl group Girls’ Generation (also known as SNSD). Having made her theatrical debut in 2014, the actress soon transitioned into the K-drama industry. She is best known for Song of the Bandits, Jinxed at First, Private Lives, Moon Lovers; Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and more.

