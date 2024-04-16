In the world of numerous K-dramas released every month, have you ever wondered which ones have gained the most popularity in South Korea? It is an open secret that the viewers in the country can be very picky when it comes to content and only a few extraordinary shows receive their attention.

Without further ado, let’s delve into the five highest-rated and most-watched K-dramas on cable television in South Korea.

5 Highest-rated K-dramas of all time

1. The World of the Married

JTBC's The World of the Married, starring Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, and Han So Hee in the lead roles, the K-drama is based on the British TV series Doctor Foster. The K-drama emerges in the top spot with an impressive 28.4% viewership rating.

The drama follows the turbulent journey of a married couple who navigate betrayal, revenge, and redemption. Its intense storyline was deeply relatable to viewers. With each episode, The World of the Married kept audiences on the edge of their seats, showcasing the complexities of human relationships with raw authenticity.



2. Reborn Rich

Following closely behind is another JTBC K-drama, Reborn Rich, a captivating show that delves into the lives of the wealthy elite. With a viewership rating of 26.9%, the series entertained audiences with its intricate plotlines, filled with ambition, deceit, and romance. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The stellar cast includes Song Joong Ki, Lee Sung Min, and Shin Hyun Been in the lead roles, who brought their characters to life. As the drama unfolded, audiences were hooked, eagerly anticipating each twist and turn in the storyline.

3. Sky Castle

JTBC continues its winning streak with Sky Castle, a thought-provoking drama that explores the cutthroat world of elite education. With a viewership rating of 23.8%, the series entertained audiences with its compelling narrative and interesting characters.

The drama sheds light on the extreme pressures faced by families in pursuit of academic success, delving into themes of privilege, ambition, and sacrifice. The show stars Yeom Jung Ah, Lee Tae Ran, Yoon Se Ah, and more.

4. Crash Landing on You

Transitioning to tvN, Crash Landing on You captured hearts with its enchanting tale of love against all odds. With a viewership rating of 21.7%, this romantic comedy charmed audiences worldwide with its unique premise and endearing characters.

The drama follows the unlikely romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier, who fall in love despite everything going against their relationship. As viewers were swept away by the enchanting storyline and heartfelt performances by Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, the show became a global sensation.

5. Queen of Tears

The latest addition to the list is none other than the ongoing K-drama starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. Queen of Tears has managed to grab the fifth position on the list by surpassing some of the iconic K-dramas, such as Goblin and Reply 1988.

The show’s unique storyline, along with the fierce yet relatable characters truly makes it one of the best shows to be released recently. Furthermore, the esteemed cast ensemble, which includes Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Joo Bin, and more, draws the audience in even more.

Some of the other shows that received high ratings are Reply 1988, Goblin, Doctor Cha, Mr. Sunshine and more. Since Queen of Tears is still an ongoing K-drama, it is expected that the show’s viewership will increase significantly during the release of its final episodes. Which K-drama from the list above is your favorite?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears remains at top for 6 weeks straight; Lovely Runner's popularity continues to rise