7 Choi Yi Hyun movies and TV shows that highlight her rising star power

Choi Yi Hyun, one of the rising stars of Korean Entertainment is taking over the industry with her performances. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming romances, Choi has seamlessly navigated various genres, proving her ability to take on both lead and supporting roles with equal finesse. Here, let’s look at Choi Yi Hyun's movies and TV shows that showcase her immense talent.

Whether she’s surviving a zombie apocalypse in All of Us Are Dead or showcasing her emotional depth in historical dramas like My Country: The New Age, her growing filmography proves her acting skills.

7 best Choi Yi Hyun movies and TV shows

1. School 2021

Cast: Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Yo Han, Choo Young Woo, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol

Director: Kim Min Tae

Runtime: 30 episodes, 30–35 minutes per episode

Genre: Coming-of-age, Youth, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

School 2021 is the eighth installment of the famous School series, where Cho Yi Hyun plays Jin Ji Won, a determined high school student chasing her dream of becoming a carpenter. The drama focuses on the personal struggles and friendships of a group of students as they navigate the pressures of academic life and future aspirations. With heartwarming and inspirational moments, it showcases the realistic challenges teens face.

2. All of Us Are Dead

Cast: Cho Yi Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Lomon

Director: Lee Jae Kyu, Kim Nam Su

Runtime: 12 episodes, 53–72 minutes per episode

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

In All of Us Are Dead, Cho Yi Hyun stars as Choi Nam Ra, the class president who initially appears cold but later shows immense growth and courage as her school becomes overrun with a zombie apocalypse. This survival horror series takes viewers through intense, nerve-wracking scenes as students fight to stay alive. Nam Ra’s evolution from an aloof figure to a key member of the group is a major highlight of the show.

3. The Matchmakers

Cast: Cho Yi Hyun, Rowoon, Choi Dae Chul, Lee Han Wie

Director: Hwang Seung Gi

Runtime: 16 episodes, 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Historical, Romance, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

The Matchmakers follows the story of a young widow played by Cho Yi Hyun, who teams up with a matchmaker, portrayed by Rowoon, to solve their own marital issues while helping others find love. Set in the Joseon Dynasty, this drama blends traditional customs with humorous and touching moments as the two leads work through their pasts and navigate their growing feelings for each other. Yi Hyun’s performance shines as a witty and strong-willed character.

4. Hospital Playlist

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Cho Yi Hyun

Director: Shin Won Ho

Runtime: 12 episodes, 72–113 minutes per episode

Genre: Medical, Slice of life, Drama

Seasons: 2

Release Year: 2020–2021

In Hospital Playlist, Cho Yi Hyun takes on a supporting role as Jang Yoon Bok, a medical student under the tutelage of the main characters. The show revolves around a group of five doctors who have been friends since medical school, depicting both their professional challenges and personal bonds. Though Yi Hyun’s role is smaller compared to the leads, her portrayal of a hardworking, eager-to-learn intern resonates well with the show’s themes of friendship and humanity.

5. My Country: The New Age

Cast: Yang Se Jong, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Seol Hyun, Jang Hyuk, Cho Yi Hyun

Director: Kim Jin Won

Runtime: 16 episodes, 70–80 minutes per episode

Genre: Historical, Action, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

My Country: The New Age is a historical drama set during the late Goryeo and early Joseon periods, focusing on two friends who become enemies due to misunderstandings and differing ambitions. Cho Yi Hyun plays a smaller role in this drama but adds to the rich historical tapestry with her performance. The series explores themes of loyalty, love, and political intrigue, capturing the tumultuous era through intense action scenes and emotional storylines.

6. Metamorphosis

Cast: Bae Sung Woo, Sung Dong Il, Jang Young Nam, Cho Yi Hyun

Director: Kim Hong Sun

Runtime: 113 minutes

Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Thriller

Release Year: 2019

In Metamorphosis, Cho Yi Hyun stars as one of the daughters in a family plagued by a malevolent force that takes on the guise of family members. This supernatural horror film explores the theme of evil infiltrating a family and the lengths they must go to in order to survive. Cho Yi Hyun’s performance captures the fear and desperation of a young girl caught in a terrifying situation, contributing to the film's eerie atmosphere.

7. Ditto

Cast: Yeo Jin Goo, Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon, Na In Woo

Director: Seo Eun Young

Runtime: 114 minutes

Genre: Romance, Fantasy

Release Year: 2022

Ditto is a remake of the 2000 film of the same name, revolving around two university students living in different time periods who communicate via a ham radio. Cho Yi Hyun plays Kim Moo Nee, one of the lead characters, whose romantic and emotional journey forms the crux of the film. This time-crossing romance blends elements of fantasy and heartfelt drama, allowing Yi Hyun to showcase her versatility as an actress in a genre-bending narrative.

The above-mentioned Choi Yi Hyun movies and TV shows not only showcases her talent but also solidifies her place as a rising star. As her career flourishes, fans can look forward to more compelling and unforgettable roles from this versatile actress.