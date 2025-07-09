Wednesday Season 2 Trailer: Will Jenna Ortega Be Able to Save Enid? Watch as More Horror Awaits Netflix Release

Jenna Ortega has marked her return to the screens, as Netflix released the official trailer of Wednesday season 2. With the fans highly anticipating the upcoming batch of episodes, the preview hints at the death of a major character.

Season 2 of the popular Netflix series was announced back in 2023, after the antagonist, Laurel Gates, was defeated in the last episode of season 1. However, many questions were left unanswered, providing the audience with the hope that the new season might resolve them.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Wednesday will set out on a global press campaign called the Doom Tour. With the initiative, the makers will not only promote season 2 in the U.S., but also in England, Poland, Italy, France, Romania, Canada, South Korea and Australia.

Breaking down Wednesday season 2 trailer

As for the trailer of the new season of Wednesday, it opens with the Addams family dropping off Jenna Ortega’s character back at the school.

When asked how she feels about getting back to the new academic year, Wednesday replies, “like returning to the scene of a crime.” She also reveals that she “already knows where the bodies are buried.”

Further in the trailer, the audience witnesses Wednesday’s face streaked with black tears. Her mother confesses that she knows exactly what the tears mean. “What did you see?” Ortega’s character says, “Enid dies and it’s all my fault.”

In the next scene, Wednesday is standing in the graveyard, and the tombstone beside her reads, “In memory of Enid Sinclair.” A bloody Enid appears and strangles Wednesday while shouting, “I died because of you!” The scene then cuts to horror flashes and a voiceover that says, “Secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family. The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid—or die trying.”

As for the cast of the upcoming season of the Netflix show, Ortega will be joined by Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Hunter Doohan, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Isaac Ordonez.

Additionally, the new faces will include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah B. Taylor. Moreover, Lady Gaga is also reported to play a cameo role in the show.

Wednesday season 2 will be released in two parts. First bunch will be dropped on August 6, and the second part on September 3.

