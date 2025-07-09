The Young and the Restless Star Lauralee Bell Reacts to Cricket and Danny's Engagement: 'We Were Super...'

The Young and the Restless stars Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian have reacted to one of the highly anticipated scenes, which is set to take place in the near future.

For those who aren’t aware, Danny and Cricket are engaged! The actors sat down for an interview with People Magazine, where they claimed that it was a moment in the making for the past 35 years.

Moreover, the co-stars claimed that they were excited to shoot the sequence and are eager for the fans to witness it on the screens. The engagement episode of The Young and the Restless is set to air on July 10.

Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian reflect on their onscreen relationship in Y&R

Danny and Cricket’s relationship in the daily soap is one of the storylines that have kept the fans hooked to the show for the past 35 years.

It all started with Christine “Cricket” Blair having a teenage crush on Danny Romalotti. Their young romance turned serious, and the fictional couple went on to tie the knot.

However, their marriage did not last long, as Danny cheated on Cricket with Phyllis Summers, who later gave birth to their son Daniel. It was later revealed that Danny was not the biological father of Daniel.

Almost a decade later, Cricket and Danny rekindled their romance and are now set to get married again.

For their insights on the precious moment, Bell said, “Finally.” Damian went on to add, “We were super, super excited.” Later the actress added, “Because it’s been 35 years in the making.”

She also revealed that the original fans of the show are in a complete place. The daily soap star further stated, “And we were a part of that time for them, and now here we are coming back into their lives when maybe their kids are now moved out or at college or whatever.”

Michael too continued to share, “I think the nostalgia is really beautiful and that's what they're connecting to as well.”

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS, everyday at 12:30 PM (ET).

