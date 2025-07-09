Labubu fan club gets a new member, Vishwak Sen seen dangling it on his Mercedes

Vishwak Sen is currently working on his next film, Funky, but putting that aside, the actor is now hitting headlines for a whole new reason. In a recent video, the Telugu actor was seen joining the latest trend of viral Labubu dolls.

Vishwak Sen gets papped with his Labubu doll

Advertisement

Vishwak Sen was recently papped as he drove around town in his Mercedes. In the video captured by Kamlesh Nand, the actor’s car can be seen having a Labubu doll dangling behind it.

As the Labubu doll has become a massive fashion trend, the actor was seen sporting his blue-colored monster figure. Moreover, Viswak himself was spotted driving his suave vehicle, looking handsome in a red t-shirt.

Watch Vishwak Sen’s papped video here:

What is a Labubu doll?

Labubu dolls are the latest fashion trend that has slowly taken over the internet. These creepy-cute-looking dolls are being sported as a fashion statement by the celebrities. Many are using it on their bags, cars or just holding it.

For those unaware, the figurines are charming monster dolls that stray away from the concept of traditional dolls we are all familiar with.

Instead of being cute and adorable, these dolls take on a more scary look with pointy sharp teeth, mischievous eyes, yet a charismatic look. Similar to Pokémon cards, Labubu dolls come in blind boxes, with a consumer not knowing what it looks like until bought and opened.

Advertisement

While the dolls were initially manufactured in 2019, it was in 2024 that they shot to popularity when K-Pop idol and BLACKPINK star Lisa was seen carrying one. Later on, international icons like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and David Beckham were also seen with their own collectible dolls.

In contrast to usual figurines, Labubu mirrors the emotional and unhinged chaos that is settled within humans, making it a sensation amongst Gen-Z.

Vishwak Sen’s latest film

Vishwak Sen was last seen playing the lead role in the Telugu-language action comedy Laila. The movie, directed by Ram Narayan, featured the story of Sonu, who disguises himself as a woman, Laila.

The film, which is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, was a critical and commercial failure upon release. Owing to the film’s failure, the actor even penned a gratitude-filled apology note to the audience.

Moving ahead, the actor has films like Funky and a sequel to Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi in the lineup.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anushka Shetty makes a rare comment about her first love amid marriage rumors: ‘A young boy came up to me…’