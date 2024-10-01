7 Entertaining TV shows with Namgoong Min

Namgoong Min made his debut as an actor in 2001 with the film Bungee Jumping of Their Own. He first appeared in a K-drama series the following year with Big Hit Family. The actor got his big break in 2003 with the drama Rose Fence in which he took on the main role. He is best known for his roles in dramas like My Dearest, Good Manager and Hot Stove League. In 2018, Namgoong Min also wrote and directed the film Light My Fire. Here are the 7 most entertaining TV shows with Namgoong Min.

7 Best TV shows with Namgoong Min

My Dearest

Release year: 2023

Director: Kim Sung Yong, Lee Han Joon

Cast: Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin Lee Hak Joo, Lee Da In, Kim Yoon Woo

My Dearest gained mass popularity as part two even got extended for extra episodes. The last episode ran for 100 minutes and gained massive viewership. The historical piece is set in the 1600s when Korea was under the Qing Dynasty. It tells the story of a mysterious man who starts appearing in society circles. Though he appears cheerful, he harbours a dark secret. When he crosses paths with Yoo Gil Chae, his life changes.

Hot Stove League

Release year: 2019

Director: Jung Dong Yoon

Cast: Namgoong Min, Park Eun Bin, Cho Byeong Kyu, Oh Jung Se

The series gave a new twist to the concept of sports drama and rather than focusing on the game, it focused on the management. The characters in the drama are multidimensional and bring something new to the plate.

Advertisement

Good Manager

Release year: 2017

Director: Lee Jae Hoon, Choi Yoon Seok

Cast: Namgoong Min, Nam Sang Mi, Lee Junho, Jung Hye Sung

Good Manager follows Kim Sung Yong, a quirky, money-driven accountant who ends up as the Chief of a company’s Business Operations Department. Initially aiming to embezzle funds, Sung Ryong unexpectedly becomes a whistleblower. This leads to fighting corporate corruption and people with power. With humor and wit, he battles greedy executives, turning into an unlikely hero championing workers’ rights and justice.

One Dollar Lawyer

Release year: 2022

Director: Kim Jae Hyun

Cast: Namgoong Min, Kim Ji Eun, Choi Dae Hoon, Lee Deok Hwa, Park Jin U

One Dollar Lawyer follows Cheon Ji Hun, a skilled yet unconventional attorney who only charges his clients one dollar. Known for his eccentric personality and sharp legal mind, Ji Hun fights for justice by defending underprivileged clients against wealthy and powerful adversaries. As he tackles complex cases, his mysterious past and personal motivations unfold, revealing deeper layers to his character while exploring themes of fairness, corruption, and the power of the legal system.

Advertisement

The Girl Who Sees Scents

Release year: 2015

Director: Baek Soo Chan

Cast: Park Yoo Chun, Shin Sae Kyung, Namgoong Min, Yoon Jin Seo

The Girl Who Sees Scents is based on the webtoon by Man Chwi. The Girl Who Sees Scents is a fantasy-romantic K-drama about Oh Cho Rim, a woman who gains the ability to see smells after surviving a tragic incident. She teams up with Detective Choi Moo Gak, who lost his sister in the same event.

The Undateables

Release year: 2018

Director: Kim Yoo Jin

Cast: Namgoong Min, Hwang Jung Eum, Choi Tae Joon

The drama revolves around a man who is interested in theories about love but is not interested in having a personal love life. He comes across a former athlete who decides to become a relationship counsellor. The two start working together and realize the true nature of love and relationships.

Beautiful Gong Shim

Release year: 2016

Director: Baek Soo Chan, Nam Tae Jin

Cast: Namgoong Min, Bang Min Ah, Ohn Joo Wan, Seo Hyo Rim

Advertisement

Beautiful Gong Shim follows Gong Shim, a kind-hearted but overlooked young woman who struggles with self-esteem due to her appearance and is overshadowed by her successful sister. She meets Ahn Dan Tae, a quirky lawyer with a hidden past, and the two develop an unexpected bond. As their relationship grows, Dan Tae becomes involved in a mystery concerning his identity, while Gong Shim learns to embrace her true worth and find happiness.

Namgoong Min’s upcoming activities

This September, it was confirmed that Namgoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been will be taking on the main roles in the drama Our Film. Namgoong Min will be playing Lee Je Ha, who is a popular director who earned massive success with his first commercial film. However, the director is unable to move on to the next step and is stuck with a sophomore jinx. He lives a desolate life. So he decides that he wants to make a film about a terminally ill character.

The actor will also be leading the upcoming drama Doctor Prisoner 2 in which he will be taking on the role of a capable doctor who practices at a prison.

ALSO READ: My Dearest, Hellbound season 2, A Virtuous Business, and more K-content arriving on Netflix in October 2024