7 K-drama male leads who raised our standards: From Crash Landing on You to Start-Up, and more

Ever found yourself swooning over a K-drama male lead so hard that you can’t help but compare every real-life guy to him? You’re not alone! These K-drama characters have set the bar so high that they’ve practically become our personal relationship goals.

Their charm, wit, and kindness have undoubtedly set the bar high for fictional romance. From the brooding CEO to the sweet and innocent boy next door, these characters have captured our hearts and made us believe in love.

In this article, we'll take a look at some of the most iconic K-drama male leads who have raised our standards for romance. From their impeccable fashion sense to their heartwarming gestures, these characters have left an indelible mark on our hearts. So, get ready to relive your favorite K-drama moments and discover why these male leads have become so beloved by fans worldwide.

1. Captain Ri - Crash Landing on you

Captain Ri is a North Korean soldier who meets Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean woman who accidentally lands in North Korea. He protects and helps her stay safe, even though it's dangerous for him.

Captain Ri shows us that love can be stronger than borders and that people should be kind to each other, no matter where they come from. So, if Captain Ri can do all that for love, surely we can all be a little more considerate!

2. Lee Young Joon - What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Lee Young Joon is a rich and powerful businessman who thinks he knows everything. He has a secretary named Kim Mi So who works very hard for him. One day, Kim Mi So tells Lee Young Joon she wants to quit her job. Lee Young Joon is surprised and doesn't understand why.

Lee Young Joon realizes that he needs to change. He starts to communicate better with Kim Mi So and respects her boundaries. He also learns that it's important to be kind and considerate to others.

Lee Young Joon's story teaches us that it's important to communicate with people and respect their feelings. We should also be kind and considerate to others, no matter what.

3. Do Min Joon - My Love From the Star

Do Min Joon is an alien from a distant planet who has been living on Earth for hundreds of years. He is very smart and has seen a lot of things. One day, he meets a famous actress named Cheon Song Yi. He falls in love with her, but he knows it will be difficult for them to be together because he is an alien.

Do Min Joon's love for Cheon Song Yi is very strong and pure. He is willing to do anything for her, no matter the cost. Do Min Joon's story teach us that love can be patient and understanding, as well as strong and pure. If we find someone we truly love, we should be willing to wait for them and do anything for them.

4. Do Kyung Seok - My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Do Kyung Seokk from My ID is Gangnam Beauty was the perfect boyfriend. He was like that cool guy at school who everyone admired, but he was also super sweet and caring. Even though Mi-rae didn't feel confident about herself, Do Kyung Seok always believed in and supported her, no matter what.

He was the kind of guy who would make anyone feel special and loved. And let's not forget how handsome he is! He's definitely a dreamboat.

5. Jung Joon Hyung - Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Nam Joo Hyuk was amazing in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo as Joon-hyung. He was like that fun-loving guy who always knows how to make you laugh, but he was also really sweet and supportive.

He was there for Bok-joo through everything, good and bad, and always cheered her on. He showed us that true love is about being there for each other, no matter what.

6. Han Ji Pyeong - Start-up

Kim Seon-ho was amazing in Start-Up as Han Ji Pyeong. He was the smart and responsible guy to whom everyone looked up. Even though he had feelings for the main character, he always put her happiness first.

He was the kind of guy who would do anything for the people he loved, even if it meant sacrificing his own happiness. It was so sad to see him hurt, but it also made us appreciate his character even more. He definitely deserved all the love!

7. Park Saeroyi - Itaewon Class

Park Seo Joon was awesome in Itaewon Class as Park Saeroyi. He was a guy who never gave up, even when things were tough. He believed in doing what's right, no matter what.

Watching him go from a misunderstood kid to a successful businessman inspired us to follow our dreams. He was always there for his friends and family and had a strong sense of right and wrong. He's definitely the kind of guy we'd all want as a partner.