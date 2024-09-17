7 K-dramas with strong career women as leads: Shin Min Ah in No Gain No Love, Bae Suzy in Start Up and more

K-dramas often showcase strong, independent female leads who balance their professional ambitions with personal challenges. These characters often work in fields like law, business, medicine and much more highlighting their intelligence, focus and perseverance. Through their journeys, fans find inspiration and motivation to achieve their own goals. Here are 7 K-dramas featuring strong career women as leads.

No Gain No Love

Shin Min Ah plays the role of Son Ha Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion.

Start-Up

Set in the tech industry, Start-Up tells the story of Seo Dal Mi, an ambitious young woman dreaming of becoming a successful entrepreneur. She crosses paths with Nam Do San, a math genius, and Han Ji Pyeong, a smart investor. Together, they navigate the challenges of starting a business in a competitive world, while personal relationships and romantic feelings develop.

Search: WWW

Search: WWW was released on June 5, 2019. Im Soo Jung, Lee Da Hee, Jeon Hye Jin, Jang Ki Yong, Lee Jae Wook and Ji Seung Hyun. It tells the story of three modern women who chose careers over their social and family life. They are competitive and ambitious. Eventually, these women come across love and they navigate their careers while also handling a healthy social and love life.

Daily Dose of Sunshine

The drama is adapted from the webtoon Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too and is based on the real-life experiences of caregivers. It stars Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Sang Hee and Yoo In Soo. Park Bo Young takes on the role of Jang Da Eun who is newly transferred to the psychiatric ward from the internal medicine department. Everything is new and challenging when she first joins in.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a comforting law K-drama. It was released in 2022 and stars Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, and Kang Ki Young. The drama tells the story of a lawyer who is neurodivergent. The series explores her struggles and achievements. The drama was critically acclaimed and also appreciated by people who practice law for portraying reality closely.

Be Melodramatic

Be Melodramatic is a feel-good K-drama which stars Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong and Gong Myung. It tells the story of three friends who are in their late twenties and how they navigate their work and love life. It is a perfect bowl of warm soup for the cold days.

Romance is a Bonus Book

Romance is a Bonus Book is an inspirational story of a woman who loses everything but finds the strength to go on to support her daughter. She picks herself up and starts to work again and goes to lengths to prove her worth. Lee Jong Suk, Lee Na Young, Wi Ha Joon and Jung Eugene take on the roles of the main leads in the drama.

