7 must-watch TV shows with Yoon Ji On
Yoon Ji On is a rising actor who is known for his roles in Love Next Door and Serendipity’s Embrace. Here are the 7 best TV shows with Yoon Ji On.
Yoon Ji On kicked off his career in 2016 as a supporting actor and made his impact with roles in dramas like Hit the Top, Mr Sunshine, Search: WWW, V.I.P and more. The actor first took the main role in 2018 with Dear My Room. He got his big break in 2022 with his role in Tomorrow in which he delivered an emotional performance. Here are 7 TV shows with Yoon Ji On you should not miss.
7 Best TV Shows with Yoon Ji On
Love Next Door
- Release year: 2024
- Director: Yoo Je Won
- Cast: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Yoon Ji On, Kim Ji Eun
Love Next Door tells the story of two people who grow up together as neighbors. Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seung Hyo.
Serendipity's Embrace
- Release year: 2024
- Director: Song Hyun Wook
- Cast: Kim So Hyun, Chase Jong Hyeop, Yun Ji On, Kim Da Som
The story is based on the webtoon Uyeonilkka, which was written by Nam Ji Eun and illustrated by Kim In Ho. It revolves around an animation production director who, because of her past trauma, is afraid of falling in love. One day, fate brings her face-to-face with her first love after 10 years. He is now a financial planner who is aware of her past hurt. He, too, reconnects with his past love. The story will explore the synapses between these people.
Be Melodramatic
- Release year: 2019
- Director: Lee Byung Hun
- Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong, Gong Myung
Be Melodramatic is a feel-good K-drama which stars Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong and Gong Myung. It tells the story of three friends who are in their late twenties and how they navigate their work and love life. It is a perfect bowl of warm soup for the cold days. It focuses on the work life, romance, family and friendship of these people as they navigate the ups and downs of life together.
Tomorrow
- Release year: 2022
- Director: Kim Tae Yoon, Sung Chi Wook
- Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Yun Ji On
The fantasy drama Tomorrow is about Choi Jun Woong, who joins a special crisis management team of grim reapers led by Goo Ryun and Lim Ryung Gu. Tasked with preventing suicides, the team helps those in despair, confronting difficult personal stories. Blending supernatural elements with emotional depth, Tomorrow explores themes of mental health, compassion, and hope in the face of life’s challenges.
You Are My Spring
- Release year: 2021
- Director: Jung Ji Hyun, Joo Sang Kyu
- Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, Nam Gyu Ri
You Are My Spring is a 2021 thriller romance. Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park and Nam Gyu Ri take the lead roles in this drama. Kang Da Jung is a manager at a five-star hotel and is a hard-working employee. But she has poor taste in men just like her mother. She comes across a psychiatrist who has his own emotional wounds. They get involved in a murder case.
Memorist
- Release year: 2020
- Director: So Jae Hyun, Kim Hwi
- Cast: Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Young, Jo Sung Ha
Memorist is a South Korean thriller drama about Detective Dong Baek, who has a unique ability to read people's memories through touch. Teaming up with profiler Han Sun-mi, they work to track down a brutal serial killer terrorizing the city. As they dig deeper, hidden secrets and complex motives come to light, making Memorist a suspenseful exploration of memory, mystery, and justice.
My Lovely Liar
- Release year: 2023
- Director: Noh Young Sub, Nam Sung Woo
- Cast: Kim So Hyun, Hwang Min Hyun, Seo Ji Hoon
My Lovely Liar follows Mok Sol Hee, a woman with the supernatural ability to hear lies, making her sceptical of others. She meets Kim Do Ha, a mysterious music producer hiding a dark secret. Despite her distrust, Sol Hee is drawn to Do Ha’s honesty and kindness. As they grow closer, the series delves into romance and mystery, exploring trust, truth, and healing from past wounds.
More about Yoon Ji On
2024 was a phenomenal year for Yoon Ji On as the actor appeared in the main role in two hit dramas Serendipity’s Embrace and Love Next Door which found global fame.
Yoon Ji On is especially known for his impactful supporting roles in various dramas and films. With a natural ability to convey complex emotions, Yoon Ji On has become a rising star, earning acclaim for his unique roles and growing popularity among fans.
