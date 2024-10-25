7 must-watch TV shows with Yoon Ji On

Yoon Ji On kicked off his career in 2016 as a supporting actor and made his impact with roles in dramas like Hit the Top, Mr Sunshine, Search: WWW, V.I.P and more. The actor first took the main role in 2018 with Dear My Room. He got his big break in 2022 with his role in Tomorrow in which he delivered an emotional performance. Here are 7 TV shows with Yoon Ji On you should not miss.

7 Best TV Shows with Yoon Ji On

Love Next Door

Release year: 2024

Director: Yoo Je Won

Cast: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Yoon Ji On, Kim Ji Eun

Love Next Door tells the story of two people who grow up together as neighbors. Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seung Hyo.

Serendipity's Embrace

Release year: 2024

Director: Song Hyun Wook

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Chase Jong Hyeop, Yun Ji On, Kim Da Som

The story is based on the webtoon Uyeonilkka, which was written by Nam Ji Eun and illustrated by Kim In Ho. It revolves around an animation production director who, because of her past trauma, is afraid of falling in love. One day, fate brings her face-to-face with her first love after 10 years. He is now a financial planner who is aware of her past hurt. He, too, reconnects with his past love. The story will explore the synapses between these people.

Advertisement

Be Melodramatic

Release year: 2019

Director: Lee Byung Hun

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong, Gong Myung

Be Melodramatic is a feel-good K-drama which stars Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong and Gong Myung. It tells the story of three friends who are in their late twenties and how they navigate their work and love life. It is a perfect bowl of warm soup for the cold days. It focuses on the work life, romance, family and friendship of these people as they navigate the ups and downs of life together.

Tomorrow

Release year: 2022

Director: Kim Tae Yoon, Sung Chi Wook

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Yun Ji On

The fantasy drama Tomorrow is about Choi Jun Woong, who joins a special crisis management team of grim reapers led by Goo Ryun and Lim Ryung Gu. Tasked with preventing suicides, the team helps those in despair, confronting difficult personal stories. Blending supernatural elements with emotional depth, Tomorrow explores themes of mental health, compassion, and hope in the face of life’s challenges.

Advertisement

You Are My Spring

Release year: 2021

Director: Jung Ji Hyun, Joo Sang Kyu

Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, Nam Gyu Ri

You Are My Spring is a 2021 thriller romance. Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park and Nam Gyu Ri take the lead roles in this drama. Kang Da Jung is a manager at a five-star hotel and is a hard-working employee. But she has poor taste in men just like her mother. She comes across a psychiatrist who has his own emotional wounds. They get involved in a murder case.

Memorist

Release year: 2020

Director: So Jae Hyun, Kim Hwi

Cast: Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Young, Jo Sung Ha

Memorist is a South Korean thriller drama about Detective Dong Baek, who has a unique ability to read people's memories through touch. Teaming up with profiler Han Sun-mi, they work to track down a brutal serial killer terrorizing the city. As they dig deeper, hidden secrets and complex motives come to light, making Memorist a suspenseful exploration of memory, mystery, and justice.

Advertisement

My Lovely Liar

Release year: 2023

Director: Noh Young Sub, Nam Sung Woo

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Hwang Min Hyun, Seo Ji Hoon

My Lovely Liar follows Mok Sol Hee, a woman with the supernatural ability to hear lies, making her sceptical of others. She meets Kim Do Ha, a mysterious music producer hiding a dark secret. Despite her distrust, Sol Hee is drawn to Do Ha’s honesty and kindness. As they grow closer, the series delves into romance and mystery, exploring trust, truth, and healing from past wounds.

More about Yoon Ji On

2024 was a phenomenal year for Yoon Ji On as the actor appeared in the main role in two hit dramas Serendipity’s Embrace and Love Next Door which found global fame.

Yoon Ji On is especially known for his impactful supporting roles in various dramas and films. With a natural ability to convey complex emotions, Yoon Ji On has become a rising star, earning acclaim for his unique roles and growing popularity among fans.

ALSO READ: Kim Woo Seok confirms he's dating Social Savvy Class 101 co-star Kang Na Eon; Began relationship after filming ended