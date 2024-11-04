7 TV shows with Cha Joo Young that reveal her acting potential and range

Cha Joo Young is most known for her iconic role in The Glory but in this listicle, we will be exploring more roles from the actress that prove she is a rising star. From taking on memorable supporting characters to main leads, let’s look at TV shows with Cha Joo Young that highlight her talent and potential. Without further ado, let’s get right into it.

7 TV shows with Cha Joo Young

1. Cheese in the Trap

Cast: Park Hae Jin, Kim Go Eun, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Sung Kyung, Cha Joo Young

Director: Lee Yoon Jung

Runtime: 16 episodes, approximately 60 minutes each

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

In Cheese in the Trap, Cha Joo Young appears in a supporting role in a university romance centered on the complicated relationship between Hong Seol, a diligent student, and Yoo Jung, a seemingly perfect senior with a hidden dark side. Based on a popular webtoon, the story explores themes of love, jealousy, and personal growth as each character grapples with the impact of their past and present decisions.

2. Wok of Love

Cast: Lee Jun Ho, Jang Hyuk, Jung Ryeo Won, Cha Joo Young

Director: Park Sun Ho

Runtime: 38 episodes, approximately 35 minutes each

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

Wok of Love is centered on a former gangster, a chef, and a hotel heiress who come together to revive a failing Chinese restaurant. As they form an unlikely team, the characters navigate challenges in both their professional and personal lives. Cha Joo Young plays a supporting character in this lively drama filled with humor, romance, and delicious culinary moments.

3. The Spies Who Loved Me

Cast: Yoo In Na, Eric Mun, Im Joo Hwan, Cha Joo Young

Director: Lee Jae Jin

Runtime: 16 episodes, approximately 70 minutes each

Genre: Action, Romance, Thriller

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

The Spies Who Loved Me is a unique spy comedy where Cha Joo Young stars as a supporting character in a story about a wedding dress designer who unknowingly marries two spies, leading her into a web of secrets and undercover missions. The drama combines suspense, romance, and humor as the protagonist tries to navigate her tangled relationships while uncovering espionage plots.

4. Chimera

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee Joon, Claudia Kim, Cha Joo Young

Director: Kim Do Hoon

Runtime: 16 episodes, approximately 60 minutes each

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

The plot of the show follows a detective, a criminal profiler, and a surgeon as they team up to uncover the identity of the Chimera killer. Cha Joo Young takes on a key role in a story about a series of mysterious arson cases that mimic the events of a cold case from 35 years ago. With tense investigations and complex character dynamics, the show provides viewers with a deep dive into themes of revenge, mystery, and justice.

5. The Heavenly Idol

Cast: Kim Min Kyu, Go Bo Gyeol, Cha Joo Young

Director: Park So Yeon, Lee So Yoon

Runtime: 12 episodes, approximately 70 minutes each

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

The Heavenly Idol offers a refreshing take on fantasy as a high priest from another world is transported into the body of a struggling K-pop idol. Cha Joo Young plays a key supporting role, contributing to the drama’s humorous exploration of fame, magic, and personal identity. Balancing the humorous fish-out-of-water antics with moments of introspective romance, as the characters try to adapt to new roles and responsibilities in an unfamiliar world.

6. Glory

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Cha Joo Young

Director: Ahn Gil Ho

Runtime: 16 episodes, approximately 60 minutes each

Genre: Thriller, Revenge, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022–2023

Cha Joo Young gained significant attention from The Glory for her negative character. The actress’s role was essential as she portrayed one of the antagonists whose actions deeply impact the protagonist. Her role was extremely complex, and she did not just show the dark side but also the vulnerability needed for the audience to connect. The plot of the show follows a revenge-driven storyline where a woman, bullied to the extreme in high school, dedicates her life to bringing her tormentors to justice.

7. The Real Has Come!

Cast: Baek Jin Hee, Ahn Jae Hyun, Cha Joo Young, Jung Eui Jae

Director: Han Joon Seo

Runtime: 50 episodes, approximately 30 minutes each

Genre: Family, Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

In The Real Has Come!, Cha Joo Young plays a major character in a family drama that revolves around complex relationships, pregnancy, and the notion of a chosen family. The show delves into the struggles of single motherhood, the dynamics between various family members, and the unexpected bonds that form under challenging circumstances. Through her role, Cha Joo Young brings emotional depth to the series, allowing audiences to connect with her character’s personal growth and struggles.

The above-mentioned TV shows with Cha Joo Young showcase her range as an actress, with roles spanning from complex thrillers to light-hearted comedies and heartfelt family dramas. Each show highlights her adaptability and talent, making her a versatile presence in the Korean entertainment industry.

