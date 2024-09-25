8 TV shows with Ha Seok Jin: Collection of his impressive roles

Ha Seok Jin is known for his ability to seamlessly transition between a wide range of genres, from heartwarming romances to intense thrillers. Captivating audiences with his charismatic screen presence, let’s look at some of the best TV shows with Ha Seok Jin. Whether he’s playing a strict yet charming teacher in Drinking Solo or tackling complex emotions as a revenge-driven character in Shark, the actor never fails to leave a lasting impression.

8 best TV shows with Ha Seok Jin

1. Blind

Cast: Ha Seok Jin, Ok Taecyeon, Jung Eun Ji

Director: Shin Yong Hwi

Runtime: 16 episodes, 70 minutes each

Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Crime

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

Blind tells the gripping story of three individuals connected by a heinous crime: a judge, a detective, and a social worker. As they delve deeper into the mystery, they uncover a shocking conspiracy that ties them together. Ha Seok Jin plays the role of Ryu Sung Joon's elder brother, Ryu Sung Hoon, a respected judge who tries to remain impartial despite the tumultuous circumstances.

2. A DeadbEAT's Meal

Cast: Ha Seok Jin, Go Won Hee, Lim Hyun Joo

Director: Hwang Seung Gi

Runtime: 12 episodes, 25 minutes each

Genre: Drama, Slice of Life, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

In A DeadbEAT's Meal, Ha Seok Jin stars as Kim Jae Ho, a young man who struggles to find purpose in life after failing to secure a job. As he grapples with his dreams, ambitions, and relationships, the series humorously and poignantly portrays the trials of a “deadbeat” who finds solace in simple, everyday meals.

3. When I Was the Most Beautiful

Cast: Ha Seok Jin, Im Soo Hyang, Ji Soo

Director: Oh Kyung Hoon

Runtime: 32 episodes, 35 minutes each

Genre: Melodrama, Romance, Family

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

When I Was the Most Beautiful is a heartfelt melodrama that explores love, loss, and the painful complexities of family. Ha Seok Jin plays Seo Jin, an architect whose unrequited love for a ceramic artist is challenged when his younger brother also falls for the same woman. The drama unravels the tangled relationships between the trio, revealing the sacrifices and heartaches they endure.

4. Your House Helper

Cast: Ha Seok Jin, Bona, Lee Ji Hoon

Director: Jeon Woo Sung

Runtime: 32 episodes, 30 minutes each

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Slice of Life

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

Your House Helper follows Kim Ji Woon, portrayed by Ha Seok Jin, a professional housekeeper who helps clients tidy up not only their homes but also their chaotic lives. The series beautifully blends humor and warmth as Ji Woon assists various women, each struggling with personal and professional challenges, ultimately helping them find happiness and peace.

5. Drinking Solo

Cast: Ha Seok Jin, Park Ha Sun, Gong Myung

Director: Choi Kyu Shik

Runtime: 16 episodes, 70 minutes each

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Slice of Life

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

Set against the backdrop of a private cram school in Noryangjin, Drinking Solo captures the bittersweet lives of instructors and students preparing for civil service exams. Ha Seok Jin plays Jin Jung Suk, a star lecturer who enjoys his solitary drinking sessions. His interactions with a rookie teacher, Park Ha Sun’s character, bring both humor and romance to this refreshing slice-of-life drama.

6. Shark

Cast: Ha Seok Jin, Son Ye Jin, Kim Nam Gil

Director: Park Chan Hong

Runtime: 20 episodes, 60 minutes each

Genre: Mystery, Romance, Melodrama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2013

Shark is a revenge melodrama that weaves together themes of betrayal and redemption. Ha Seok Jin portrays Oh Joon Young, a man caught in a complicated love triangle with his childhood friend and the woman they both adore. As the protagonist seeks vengeance for his father's death, the drama unfolds into a tale of love tested by dark secrets and painful choices.

7. Radiant Office

Cast: Ha Seok Jin, Go Ah Sung, Lee Dong Hwi

Director: Jung Ji In

Runtime: 16 episodes, 60 minutes each

Genre: Office, Romance, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

In Radiant Office, Ha Seok Jin takes on the role of Seo Woo Jin, a no-nonsense marketing director who crosses paths with Eun Ho Won, a young woman struggling with unemployment and self-worth. After a near-death experience, she gains a new lease on life and a job at Woo Jin’s company. The series offers an inspiring look at overcoming life’s hardships with humor and resilience.

8. After the Show Ends

Cast: Ha Seok Jin, Yoon So Hee, Lee Min Hyuk, Ahn Bo Hyun

Director: Son Chang Woo, Heo Chan

Runtime: 8 episodes, 60 minutes each

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Reality-Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

After the Show Ends blurs the lines between reality and drama, following the behind-the-scenes lives of actors starring in a fictional drama. Ha Seok Jin plays the role of Ha Seok Jin, a version of himself, offering viewers a unique look at the dynamics of love and career in the entertainment world. The series combines scripted scenes with real-life interactions, making it a refreshing watch.

The above-mentioned TV shows with Ha Seok Jin reflects his dedication to challenging himself as an actor and exploring different facets of human experience. Fans can look forward to seeing more of his dynamic performances in future dramas and films.