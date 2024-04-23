9 hilarious Korean comedy movies on Netflix: Dream, Seoul Vibe and more

Korean comedy films can be an amazing source of laughter and fun. They can be funny with their witty dialogues like in Dream or with absurd situations like Sweet & Sour. Miss Granny, The Bros, The Drug King and more are some of the most hilarious Korean comedy movies on Netflix.

They promise a good time and are the perfect companions whether one is in a sad mood or in the happiest mood. While Korean comedies tend to be more slapstick, there are many in which laughter arises from the script as well. Here is a look at the best Korean comedy movies on Netflix.

9 best Korean comedy movies on Netflix to brighten your day

Dream

Director: Lee Byung Hun

Cast: Park Seo Joon, IU

Release year: 2023

Dream tells the story of the homeless football team who are preparing for the Homeless World Cup, which is an annual international soccer event. Park Seo Joon plays a star football player who is given the responsibility to coach the team. IU plays a documentary director who captures the team's progress. It shows the struggle of the team to try and win the international championship. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Love and Leashes

Director: Park Hyun Jin

Cast: Seo Hyun, Lee Jun Young

Release year: 2022

Love and Leashes is adapted from the webtoon written by Winter. The film talks about sex positivity and BDSM. The romance comedy follows an unlikely office pair who come close to each other after they discover that they might be interested in exploring similar sexual kinks, pleasures and more. It is one of the best Korean romantic comedy movies on Netflix.

Sweet & Sour

Director: Lee Kye Byuk

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Chae Soo Bin, Krystal Jung

Release year: 2021

Sweet & Sour is adapted from the Japanese novel Initiation Love by Inui Kurumi. The film explores the long-distance relationship between two people. The male lead wants to maintain his relationship with his girlfriend while also wanting something romantic and sexual with his colleague. The story focuses on the complications and emotions of these three people.

Seoul Vibe

Director: Moon Hyun Sung

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Ju Hyun, Ong Seung Woo

Release year: 2022

The action comedy film revolves around a team of drivers who get involved in a slush fund investigation. Seoul Vibe is set during the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The team of drivers team up and go undercover to find the funds that could jeopardize the Olympics.

20th Century Girl

Director: Bang Woo Ri

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, Roh Yoon Seo

Release year: 2022

The slice-of-life film 20th Century Girl is set in 1999 and tells the story of a high school girl who keeps rejecting her classmate as her best friend has a crush on him. They are members of the broadcast club in school and work on projects together. It is a romance comedy which focuses on youth and dreams.

Advertisement

Tune in for Love

Director: Jung Ji Woo

Cast: Jung Hae In, Kim Go Eun

Release year: 2019

Tune In for Love is a subtle romance comedy that follows the relationship of two people with romantic feelings for each other through the years. The two meet when they were young accidentally and keep bumping into each other over the years. Despite their mutual feelings, timing never seems to be on their side.

The Bros

Director: Jang Yoo Jung

Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Lee Dong Hwi, Lee Ha Nee

Release year: 2017

The Bros is a comedy film which tells the story of two brothers who are very different from one another. While one wants to become like Indiana Jones and is covered in crippling debt, the other is a respected person with a stable job. They lose contact with one another and only reunite at their father’s funeral. They come across Aurora and their lives change.

Miss Granny

Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk

Cast: Na Moon Hee, Shim Eun Kyung

Release year: 2014

Miss Granny has been remade in various languages from Filipino to Thai and more. The story follows an old woman who realizes that she is becoming a burden on her family. One day she suddenly becomes a 20-year-old and decides to live her new life as she wishes to and enjoy it.

The Drug King

Director: Woo Min Ho

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Jo Jung Suk, Bae Doo Na

Release year: 2018

The story of The Drug King is based in 1970s Busan. A small drug peddler joins the drug trafficking circle and becomes the leader of Japan’s biggest narcotics trade. A public prosecutor attempts to take him down.

Conclusion

Korean comedy mixes humor with cultural nuances and hence, creates a unique style that resonates with diverse audiences. From slapstick to clever wordplay, Korean comedy often intertwines with romance and drama. Korean comedy films on Netflix offer a wide range of entertainment.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 9 best IU Korean dramas to watch: Hotel del Luna, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, more