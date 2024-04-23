9 hilarious Korean comedy movies on Netflix: Dream, Seoul Vibe and more
Dream, Love and Leashes and Seoul Vibe are some of the Korean comedy movies on Netflix. Here is a list of 9 hilarious films streaming on the OTT platform.
Korean comedy films can be an amazing source of laughter and fun. They can be funny with their witty dialogues like in Dream or with absurd situations like Sweet & Sour. Miss Granny, The Bros, The Drug King and more are some of the most hilarious Korean comedy movies on Netflix.
They promise a good time and are the perfect companions whether one is in a sad mood or in the happiest mood. While Korean comedies tend to be more slapstick, there are many in which laughter arises from the script as well. Here is a look at the best Korean comedy movies on Netflix.
9 best Korean comedy movies on Netflix to brighten your day
Dream
- Director: Lee Byung Hun
- Cast: Park Seo Joon, IU
- Release year: 2023
Dream tells the story of the homeless football team who are preparing for the Homeless World Cup, which is an annual international soccer event. Park Seo Joon plays a star football player who is given the responsibility to coach the team. IU plays a documentary director who captures the team's progress. It shows the struggle of the team to try and win the international championship.
Love and Leashes
- Director: Park Hyun Jin
- Cast: Seo Hyun, Lee Jun Young
- Release year: 2022
Love and Leashes is adapted from the webtoon written by Winter. The film talks about sex positivity and BDSM. The romance comedy follows an unlikely office pair who come close to each other after they discover that they might be interested in exploring similar sexual kinks, pleasures and more. It is one of the best Korean romantic comedy movies on Netflix.
Sweet & Sour
- Director: Lee Kye Byuk
- Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Chae Soo Bin, Krystal Jung
- Release year: 2021
Sweet & Sour is adapted from the Japanese novel Initiation Love by Inui Kurumi. The film explores the long-distance relationship between two people. The male lead wants to maintain his relationship with his girlfriend while also wanting something romantic and sexual with his colleague. The story focuses on the complications and emotions of these three people.
Seoul Vibe
- Director: Moon Hyun Sung
- Cast: Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Ju Hyun, Ong Seung Woo
- Release year: 2022
The action comedy film revolves around a team of drivers who get involved in a slush fund investigation. Seoul Vibe is set during the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The team of drivers team up and go undercover to find the funds that could jeopardize the Olympics.
20th Century Girl
- Director: Bang Woo Ri
- Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, Roh Yoon Seo
- Release year: 2022
The slice-of-life film 20th Century Girl is set in 1999 and tells the story of a high school girl who keeps rejecting her classmate as her best friend has a crush on him. They are members of the broadcast club in school and work on projects together. It is a romance comedy which focuses on youth and dreams.
Tune in for Love
- Director: Jung Ji Woo
- Cast: Jung Hae In, Kim Go Eun
- Release year: 2019
Tune In for Love is a subtle romance comedy that follows the relationship of two people with romantic feelings for each other through the years. The two meet when they were young accidentally and keep bumping into each other over the years. Despite their mutual feelings, timing never seems to be on their side.
The Bros
- Director: Jang Yoo Jung
- Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Lee Dong Hwi, Lee Ha Nee
- Release year: 2017
The Bros is a comedy film which tells the story of two brothers who are very different from one another. While one wants to become like Indiana Jones and is covered in crippling debt, the other is a respected person with a stable job. They lose contact with one another and only reunite at their father’s funeral. They come across Aurora and their lives change.
Miss Granny
- Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk
- Cast: Na Moon Hee, Shim Eun Kyung
- Release year: 2014
Miss Granny has been remade in various languages from Filipino to Thai and more. The story follows an old woman who realizes that she is becoming a burden on her family. One day she suddenly becomes a 20-year-old and decides to live her new life as she wishes to and enjoy it.
The Drug King
- Director: Woo Min Ho
- Cast: Song Kang Ho, Jo Jung Suk, Bae Doo Na
- Release year: 2018
The story of The Drug King is based in 1970s Busan. A small drug peddler joins the drug trafficking circle and becomes the leader of Japan’s biggest narcotics trade. A public prosecutor attempts to take him down.
Conclusion
Korean comedy mixes humor with cultural nuances and hence, creates a unique style that resonates with diverse audiences. From slapstick to clever wordplay, Korean comedy often intertwines with romance and drama. Korean comedy films on Netflix offer a wide range of entertainment.
