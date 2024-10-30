5 K-dramas with beautiful firework scenes to watch this Diwali: What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Business Proposal and more

Celebrate this Diwali with the magical charm of K-dramas featuring stunning firework scenes! The dazzling fireworks light up the night, capturing romance, hope, and unforgettable emotions in many popular K-dramas. From romantic confessions to heartfelt reunions, these scenes add a spark of joy and beauty, making them perfect to enjoy during the festival of lights. Here are 5 K-dramas with firework scenes to watch this Diwali.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim was released in 2018 and features Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young. The story revolves around a vice president of a company and his secretary who have been working together for 9 years. But one day suddenly she wants to quit her job which leaves her boss confused. The drama is for its humor, heartfelt moments, and sizzling chemistry. The series explores themes of personal growth, understanding, and the discovery of love that exists beyond superficial appearances and professional boundaries.

Business Proposal

Business Proposal became a massive hit in 2022. The drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah is a romance comedy which takes stereotypical elements from the classic K-dramas and follows the same route but does it in a very self-aware fashion. It has everything from the race for inheritance to fake relationships. A delightful romance unfolds, filled with comedic mishaps and heartfelt moments. The series combines office romance with a playful storyline, making it a hit for fans of lighthearted, charming, and feel-good K-drama.

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Twenty Five, Twenty One is a coming-of-age K-drama set in the late 1990s, following the lives of Na Hee Do, a passionate fencer, and Baek Yi Jin, whose family faced financial ruin. The drama explores their friendship, dreams, and romantic feelings, capturing the bittersweet journey of youth, resilience, and love against life's unpredictable challenges. Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk take on the main roles. With beautifully nostalgic storytelling, the drama captures the challenges and dreams of youth, exploring themes of resilience, love, and the impact of circumstances on personal growth.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Hometown Cha Cha Cha is a 2021 romantic comedy starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho and Lee Sang Yi. The drama tells the story of a dentist who starts her practice in a seaside village. Here she comes across a local man and the two help each other heal as love blossoms. The series is a mix of romance, humor, and healing themes, highlighting the value of community and compassion. With its charming characters and scenic setting, Hometown Cha Cha Cha delivers a refreshing, feel-good story about finding love and belonging.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung play the lead couple in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. It tells the story of a university student who prepares to become a weightlifting champion. The drama discusses her insecurities, love life, family, friendship and ambition. It is a great watch for anyone who is looking for a light and cute romance story with substance. With a perfect blend of humor, romance, and inspiring moments, this coming-of-age story celebrates the challenges and triumphs of youth, making it a heartfelt favorite among viewers.

