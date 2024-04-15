The Korean entertainment industry is filled with thriller shows like Vagabond, which provide an adrenaline-rush plot along with exciting twists and turns. However, we are here to curate a list of some of the best K-dramas that are worthy of a watch. Without further ado, let’s check out some of the shows similar to the Lee Seung Gi and Bae Suzy starrer.

9 K-dramas like Vagabond

1. Mad Dog

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Woo Do Hwan, Ryu Hwa Young, Jo Jae Yoon

Director: Hwang Eui Kyung, Kim Jung Hyun

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Netflix

Unraveling financial fraud requires a different kind of detective work. In Mad Dog, a team of insurance investigators dives into the depths of corporate deceit, chasing down white-collar criminals who have made a mockery out of justice. With each episode packed with twists and turns, this series keeps viewers guessing until the very end.

2. The K2

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Im Yoon Ah, Song Yoon Ah, Jo Sung Ha

Director: Kwak Jung Hwan

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Genre: Action, Drama

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: Netflix

Politics can be a dangerous game, especially when a former mercenary gets caught in the crossfire. The K2 follows the story of a skilled fighter who becomes entangled in the power struggles of a presidential candidate's family. High-stakes action and exciting romance keep the viewers glued from start to finish.

3. Vincenzo

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taec Yeon, Kim Yeo Jin

Director: Kim Hee Won

IMDB Rating: 8.4

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Suspense

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Netflix

Revenge takes on a whole new meaning in Vincenzo, where a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer seeks justice against a powerful conglomerate. Mixing dark humor with intense action, this series offers a fresh, exhilarating take on the crime genre.

4. Healer

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young, Yoo Ji Tae, Kim Mi Kyung

Director: Lee Jung Sub, Kim Jin Woo

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Action, Romance

Release Year: 2014

Where to Watch: Netflix

In the bustling city, a mysterious "healer" lurks in the shadows, taking on dangerous missions as a night courier. But he eventually starts to question his life choices when he falls in love with a girl he met along the way. Healer keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with a blend of romance and suspense.

5. Lawless Lawyer

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Seo Ye Ji, Lee Hye Young, Choi Min Soo

Director: Kim Jin-min

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Action, Legal, Thriller

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Viki

Lawless Lawyer follows the journey of a former gangster turned lawyer as he fights against the forces of evil. In a city plagued by corruption, one man stands up for justice. Adrenaline-fueled courtroom showdowns, along with thrilling action sequences, make this series a non-stop excitement.

6. Fiery Priest

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Hanee, Go Joon

Director: Lee Myung Woo

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Comedy, Action, Crime

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: Viki

When traditional methods fail, sometimes you need a fiery priest to set things right. In this action-packed comedy, a hot-headed worker teams up with an ex-convict and a prosecutor to take down corrupt officials and criminals. The series offers a unique blend of humor and action that keeps the viewers excited throughout.

7. Mouse

Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, Kyung Soo Jin

Director: Choi Joon Bae, Kang Cheol Woo

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Sci-Fi

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Viki

Delving into the darkest corners of the human psyche, Mouse takes viewers on a thrilling journey into the mind of a psychopath. When a series of brutal murders shakes a city to its core, a determined detective races against time to catch the killer. With a new twist at every turn, this series will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

8. City Hunter

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Min Young, Lee Joon Hyuk, Kim Sang Joong

Director: Jin Hyuk

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Genre: Action, Romance

Release Year: 2011

Where to Watch: Viki, Netflix

In a world of corruption and deceit, one man fights for justice in the shadows. City Hunter follows the story of a skilled vigilante who takes on the city's most powerful and corrupt figures. This adrenaline-pumping drama is a must-watch for all the fans of Lee Min Ho.

9. I Remember You

Cast: Seo In Guk, Jang Na Ra, Choi Won Young, Park Bo Gum

Director: No Sang Hoon

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Romance

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: Viki

Some memories are best left forgotten, but for one detective, the past comes back to haunt him in the most chilling way possible. I Remember You follows the hunt for a notorious serial killer whose crimes are linked to a dark chapter in the detective's past. With a haunting atmosphere and heart-stopping suspense, this series will leave you breathless.

The above list, which includes shows like Vagabond, includes some of the best K-dramas in the industry, starring the greatest actors of all time. So grab some popcorn and indulge yourself in the suspenseful and action-packed stories.

