9 shows like Vagabond: Mad Dog, The K2 and more
From Mad Dog to The K2, let’s delve into various shows like Vagabond, which have similar rush, excitement, and suspenseful twists and turns.
The Korean entertainment industry is filled with thriller shows like Vagabond, which provide an adrenaline-rush plot along with exciting twists and turns. However, we are here to curate a list of some of the best K-dramas that are worthy of a watch. Without further ado, let’s check out some of the shows similar to the Lee Seung Gi and Bae Suzy starrer.
9 K-dramas like Vagabond
1. Mad Dog
- Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Woo Do Hwan, Ryu Hwa Young, Jo Jae Yoon
- Director: Hwang Eui Kyung, Kim Jung Hyun
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release Year: 2017
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Unraveling financial fraud requires a different kind of detective work. In Mad Dog, a team of insurance investigators dives into the depths of corporate deceit, chasing down white-collar criminals who have made a mockery out of justice. With each episode packed with twists and turns, this series keeps viewers guessing until the very end.
2. The K2
- Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Im Yoon Ah, Song Yoon Ah, Jo Sung Ha
- Director: Kwak Jung Hwan
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Genre: Action, Drama
- Release Year: 2016
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Politics can be a dangerous game, especially when a former mercenary gets caught in the crossfire. The K2 follows the story of a skilled fighter who becomes entangled in the power struggles of a presidential candidate's family. High-stakes action and exciting romance keep the viewers glued from start to finish.
3. Vincenzo
- Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taec Yeon, Kim Yeo Jin
- Director: Kim Hee Won
- IMDB Rating: 8.4
- Genre: Drama, Comedy, Suspense
- Release Year: 2021
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Revenge takes on a whole new meaning in Vincenzo, where a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer seeks justice against a powerful conglomerate. Mixing dark humor with intense action, this series offers a fresh, exhilarating take on the crime genre.
4. Healer
- Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young, Yoo Ji Tae, Kim Mi Kyung
- Director: Lee Jung Sub, Kim Jin Woo
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Genre: Action, Romance
- Release Year: 2014
- Where to Watch: Netflix
In the bustling city, a mysterious "healer" lurks in the shadows, taking on dangerous missions as a night courier. But he eventually starts to question his life choices when he falls in love with a girl he met along the way. Healer keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with a blend of romance and suspense.
5. Lawless Lawyer
- Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Seo Ye Ji, Lee Hye Young, Choi Min Soo
- Director: Kim Jin-min
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Genre: Action, Legal, Thriller
- Release Year: 2018
- Where to Watch: Viki
Lawless Lawyer follows the journey of a former gangster turned lawyer as he fights against the forces of evil. In a city plagued by corruption, one man stands up for justice. Adrenaline-fueled courtroom showdowns, along with thrilling action sequences, make this series a non-stop excitement.
6. Fiery Priest
- Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Hanee, Go Joon
- Director: Lee Myung Woo
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Genre: Comedy, Action, Crime
- Release Year: 2019
- Where to Watch: Viki
When traditional methods fail, sometimes you need a fiery priest to set things right. In this action-packed comedy, a hot-headed worker teams up with an ex-convict and a prosecutor to take down corrupt officials and criminals. The series offers a unique blend of humor and action that keeps the viewers excited throughout.
7. Mouse
- Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, Kyung Soo Jin
- Director: Choi Joon Bae, Kang Cheol Woo
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Genre: Crime, Thriller, Sci-Fi
- Release Year: 2021
- Where to Watch: Viki
Delving into the darkest corners of the human psyche, Mouse takes viewers on a thrilling journey into the mind of a psychopath. When a series of brutal murders shakes a city to its core, a determined detective races against time to catch the killer. With a new twist at every turn, this series will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.
8. City Hunter
- Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Min Young, Lee Joon Hyuk, Kim Sang Joong
- Director: Jin Hyuk
- IMDB Rating: 8.0/10
- Genre: Action, Romance
- Release Year: 2011
- Where to Watch: Viki, Netflix
In a world of corruption and deceit, one man fights for justice in the shadows. City Hunter follows the story of a skilled vigilante who takes on the city's most powerful and corrupt figures. This adrenaline-pumping drama is a must-watch for all the fans of Lee Min Ho.
9. I Remember You
- Cast: Seo In Guk, Jang Na Ra, Choi Won Young, Park Bo Gum
- Director: No Sang Hoon
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Romance
- Release Year: 2015
- Where to Watch: Viki
Some memories are best left forgotten, but for one detective, the past comes back to haunt him in the most chilling way possible. I Remember You follows the hunt for a notorious serial killer whose crimes are linked to a dark chapter in the detective's past. With a haunting atmosphere and heart-stopping suspense, this series will leave you breathless.
The above list, which includes shows like Vagabond, includes some of the best K-dramas in the industry, starring the greatest actors of all time. So grab some popcorn and indulge yourself in the suspenseful and action-packed stories.
