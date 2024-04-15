Queen of Tears with Kim Ji Won-Kim Soo Hyun to Goblin with Gong Yoo-Kim Ho Eun: tvN's 5 most-watched K-dramas

Queen of Tears is an ongoing romance drama starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. The drama ahs been catchinh the attention ad the global audience becasue of fresh and intreaguing plot and the chemistry between the main characters. Even when fans can see the melancholic pitch of the drama, they keep coming back for more. While only 10 episodes of the drama have aired till now, it has already taken over Crash Landing on You and became the most watched series by tvN and one of the highest-rated K-dramas.

1. Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love, but over time, things changed and they became distant. Due to an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had.

The script is written by Park Ji Eun, who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more, have directed the series.

2. Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You is a 2019 romance comedy that became an international sensation. The story revolves around a rich South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri who lands in North Korea during a paragliding accident. Stranded in the new country, she comes across a North Korean army officer Ri Jung Hyuk who takes charge of hiding her identity and helping her get back home. Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, So Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun take the lead roles in the drama. It is a heartwarming romance.

3. Goblin

Goblin was released in 2016 and is a fantasy romance. It is a super hit drama which is still counted amongst the best K-dramas. It tells the story of a warrior Kim Shin who was executed by his King and was cursed to live on for centuries until he found his bride. In modern-day Seoul, the undead Goblin finally finds his bride but fate has other plans. Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na feature as the main characters.

4. Reply 1988

5. Mr Sunshine

Mr Sunshine is set in the 1870s when Korea was under colonial rule. The drama tells the story of a young boy who goes to America to survive and returns to Korea as a U.S. marine officer. He falls in love with a woman who fights to free Korea from the colonial powers. It stars Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Ri, Yoo Yeon Suk, Byun Yo Han and Kim Min Jung.

