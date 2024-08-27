9 thrilling Korean action movies on Netflix

Kill Boksoon, Badland Hunters and more are some of the best Korean Korean action movies on Netflix which are available for the global audience to enjoy. Korean action stories are more than just fighting sequences and looking cool. They are filled with amazing stories and emotions and force the audience to explore the moralities of life quite often.

They are entertaining and also provide a thrill that keeps the viewers hooked till the end. Korean action films are renowned for their intense, tightly choreographed fight scenes, gripping storytelling, and complex characters.

9 best Korean action movies on Netflix

Mission Cross

Release year: 2024

Cast: Hwang Jung Min, Yeom Jung Ah

Director: Kim Myung Hoon

The story follows Kang Moo, a former secret agent turned househusband, who hides his past from his detective wife, Mi Sun. When a mysterious woman asks him to take on a mission, Mi Sun suspects an affair. Once the truth is revealed, the couple teams up to complete the mission, protecting each other along the way.

Kill Boksoon

Release year: 2023

Casts: Jeon Do Yeon, Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Shi Ah, Esom, Kyoo Kyo Hwan

Director: Byung Sung Hyun

Gil Boksoon is a single mother but she is also an assassin in the dark of the night. She is one of the best at her job. She strives to maintain a balance between professional and private life. Things get hard when she confronts a kill-or-get-killed situation.

Advertisement

Ballerina

Release year: 2023

Casts: Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Ji Hoon, Park Yoo Rim

Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Ji Hoon, Park Yoo Rim Director: Lee Chung Hyun

Ok Ju picks herself up as her best friend passes away. As she tries to get a hold of herself, she is also determined to fulfil her friend’s last wish for revenge against people who did her wrong.

Seoul Vibe

Director: Moon Hyun Sung

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Ju Hyun, Ong Seung Woo

Release year: 2022

The action comedy film revolves around a team of drivers who get involved in a slush fund investigation. Seoul Vibe is set during the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The team of drivers team up and go undercover to find the funds that could jeopardize the Olympics.

Badland Hunters

Release year: 2024

Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Lee Hee Jun, Lee Jun Young, Roh Jeong Eui, Ahn Ji Hye

Director: Heo Myung Haeng

Badland Hunter is based on the webtoon Happy Boy which is written by Kim Soong Nyoong. The post-apocalyptic story revolves around survivors as they navigate the wrath of nature and must also try and survive a time when everything is only governed by power.

Advertisement

Night in Paradise

Release year: 2021

Cast: Uhm Tae Goo, Jeon Yeo Been, Cha Seung Won

Director: Park Hoon Jung

Night in Paradise is a crime drama that follows Tae Goo, a gangster who seeks refuge on Jeju Island after his family is brutally murdered. He meets Jae Yeon, a terminally ill woman with a tragic past. The duo find themselves entangled in a violent web of revenge and survival.

Believer

Release year: 2018

Cast: Jo Jin Woong, Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Jun Hyuk, Kim Sung Ryung, Park Hae Joon

Director: Jung Seo Kyung

Believer is based on the Chinese film Drug War. The story follows Detective Won Ho who attempts to dismantle a massive drug cartel led by the elusive Mr. Lee. Teaming up with a former cartel member, he dives deep into the criminal underworld. The film explores themes of trust and deception, with unexpected twists and a suspenseful narrative.

Advertisement

Time to Hunt

Release year: 2020

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Ahn Jae Hong, Choi Woo Shik, Park Jung Min, Park Hae Soo

Director: Yoon Sung Hyun

Time to Hunt is set in a parallel universe in which South Korea goes through a financial crisis, and a group of friends who are surrounded by poverty decide to take matters into their own hands and lead a fulfilling life. Things get rough when they are chased by a pursuer.

Carter

Release year: 2022

Cast: Joo Won, Lee Sung Jae, Jung So Ri, Kim Bo Min

Director: Jung Byung Gil

Carter is an agent who wakes up with amnesia one day. He has no memory and a mysterious device in his ear. He's forced into a dangerous mission to rescue a kidnapped girl amid a viral outbreak, all while being pursued by multiple factions.

Conclusion

Kill Boksoon, Believer, Night in Paradise, and more are some of the most thrilling Korean action movies of all time, and they are available on Netflix. They not only provide entertainment but are also filled with an emotional plot and try to give out a message. Not only do the protagonists look cool, but they also try to impart wisdom. They often blend action with deep emotional arcs, creating a unique cinematic experience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Completely untrue’: Jeon Jong Seo denies school bullying allegations once again at The Queen Woo press conference