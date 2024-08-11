aespa tops girl group reputation rankings for month of August, IVE and Red Velvet follow close behind; Check top 30

aespa, the famous K-pop girl group that not long ago made a comeback with their high-charting album Armageddon. The group has once again topped the girl group reputation rankings for the month of August. Close behind followed were the K-pop girl groups IVE and Red Velvet.

On August 11, 2024, the Korean Business Research Institute announced the girl group reputation rankings for August. These rankings are analyzed after a thorough study of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes for various girl groups from July 11 to August 11.

aespa remained on the top of the girl group reputation rankings scoring an index of 5,248,038. The high-ranking phrases for aespa were global tour, Supernova, and Armageddon while the top terms were dominate, success, and record. The positivity-negativity analysis for the month revealed that aespa has 92.87 positive reactions.

Following in on second place was IVE who were their last month as well, with a 3,139,779 brand reputation index. IVE not long ago made a comeback with their second EP IVE SWITCH. Recently, they also stole the spotlight at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Lastly, Red Velvet moved on to the third spot this month with a brand reputation index of 3,042,262 for the month of August.

KISS OF LIFE whose latest track Sticky has been going viral for the past few days emerged at number 4 with a score of 2,958,447 brand reputation index which was a 228.83 percent increase from last month.

On the top 5 was the famous K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM who rounded out with a brand reputation index of 2,674,837. LE SSERAFIM recently dropped their second documentary revealing the difficult side of being K-pop idols.

Girl groups who took the top 30 spots on girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of August are:

aespa IVE Red Velvet KISS OF LIFE LE SSERAFIM TWICE BLACKPINK OH MY GIRL cignature (G)I-DLE Apink tripleS ILLIT Girls’ Generation NMIXX BABYMONSTER fromis_9 STAYC H1-KEY Dreamcatcher MAMAMOO WJSN Kep1er LOONA NewJeans APRIL woo!ah! Girl’s Day DIA Bling Bling

