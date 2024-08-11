aespa tops girl group reputation rankings for month of August, IVE and Red Velvet follow close behind; Check top 30

aespa, IVE, and Red Velvet have topped the girl group reputation rankings for the month of August. Check the top 20 girl groups for this month.

aespa, IVE, Red Velvet; Image: SM Entertainment, STARSHIP Entertainment
aespa, IVE, Red Velvet; Image: SM Entertainment, STARSHIP Entertainment

aespa, the famous K-pop girl group that not long ago made a comeback with their high-charting album Armageddon. The group has once again topped the girl group reputation rankings for the month of August. Close behind followed were the K-pop girl groups IVE and Red Velvet. 

On August 11, 2024, the Korean Business Research Institute announced the girl group reputation rankings for August. These rankings are analyzed after a thorough study of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes for various girl groups from July 11 to August 11. 

aespa remained on the top of the girl group reputation rankings scoring an index of  5,248,038. The high-ranking phrases for aespa were global tour, Supernova, and Armageddon while the top terms were dominate, success, and record. The positivity-negativity analysis for the month revealed that aespa has 92.87 positive reactions. 


Following in on second place was IVE who were their last month as well, with a 3,139,779 brand reputation index. IVE not long ago made a comeback with their second EP IVE SWITCH. Recently, they also stole the spotlight at Lollapalooza in Chicago. 

Lastly, Red Velvet moved on to the third spot this month with a brand reputation index of 3,042,262 for the month of August. 

KISS OF LIFE whose latest track Sticky has been going viral for the past few days emerged at number 4 with a score of 2,958,447 brand reputation index which was a 228.83 percent increase from last month. 

On the top 5 was the famous K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM who rounded out with a brand reputation index of 2,674,837. LE SSERAFIM recently dropped their second documentary revealing the difficult side of being K-pop idols. 

Girl groups who took the top 30 spots on girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of August are:

  1. aespa
  2. IVE
  3. Red Velvet
  4. KISS OF LIFE
  5. LE SSERAFIM
  6. TWICE
  7. BLACKPINK
  8. OH MY GIRL
  9. cignature
  10. (G)I-DLE
  11. Apink
  12. tripleS
  13. ILLIT
  14. Girls’ Generation
  15. NMIXX
  16. BABYMONSTER
  17. fromis_9
  18. STAYC
  19. H1-KEY
  20. Dreamcatcher
  21. MAMAMOO
  22. WJSN
  23. Kep1er
  24. LOONA
  25. NewJeans
  26. APRIL
  27. woo!ah!
  28. Girl’s Day
  29. DIA
  30. Bling Bling

Credits: SM Entertainment, STARSHIP Entertainment
Latest Articles