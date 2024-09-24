Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Bo Gum, Shin Min Ah and more: 8 K-drama stars who were athletes before turning to acting

Whenever we dive into a new K-drama, it's hard not to become invested in the talented actors who bring our favorite characters to life. But did you know that many of these iconic faces have already made a name for themselves in other fields?

In particular, several have made their mark in the world of sports! Some even won competitions before they started collecting acting awards. Many celebrities transitioned from being professional or amateur athletes to the entertainment industry, showcasing their athletic backgrounds. With numerous athletic celebrities, it’s clear that their experiences in sports have shaped their paths in the entertainment world. Let’s take at seven Korean actors who were athletes before.

1. Park Bo Gum

Talented actor Park Bo Gum, known for his roles in Reply 1988, Record of Youth, and more, was once a competitive swimmer. He swam until the 8th grade at Mokdong Middle School but had to quit due to a slump. During high school, he aspired to be a singer-songwriter and was preparing for a music career. However, he eventually decided to pursue acting after accepting an offer from his agency, which paved the way for his successful career.

2. Ahn Bo Hyun

Ahn Bo Hyun is a charming and charismatic actor who initially debuted as a model before making his mark in dramas with his impressive portrayals, regardless of the role. Known for his serious expressions, he reveals a playful, puppy-like charm when he speaks, especially on variety and reality shows.

Given his physique and height, many assume he is athletic—and they're right! A former boxer, Ahn Bo Hyun pursued the sport in high school, eventually going pro and becoming a national athlete. He even won a gold medal at the national level while representing Busan. However, due to repeated injuries and his parents' concerns, he shifted his focus to acting shortly thereafter.

3. Lee Si Young

Lee Si Young has a remarkable ability to captivate audiences, leaving us wanting more every time she’s in the spotlight. You may remember her as the fearless Seo Yi Kyeong from the Sweet Home series, and like her character, she has a strong background in combative sports.

A dedicated actress, Si Young took up boxing to prepare for a role in a drama that unfortunately never materialized, but her commitment paid off. She became the first Korean female celebrity to earn the title of "Korean Amateur Representative Boxer" at the 2013 National Athlete Contest, demonstrating her incredible drive and discipline—even at the age of 31! However, Si Young eventually had to quit boxing due to a chronic shoulder dislocation, choosing instead to showcase her impressive skills on screen.

4. Sung Hoon

Similar to Park Bo Gum, Sung Hoon was a competitive swimmer before transitioning to acting. Consistently impressive in his athletic pursuits, the melodrama star set new records in several swimming events, winning the majority of his competitions. He even tried out for the Olympic team but had to withdraw due to a series of injuries that required multiple surgeries. After this setback, Sung Hoon decided to explore new opportunities and pursued a career in acting.

5. Shin Min Ah

Shin Min Ah made her debut in October 1998 as a model for the fashion magazine Kiki while still in her second year of middle school. She attributes her athletic abilities to her mother, a former basketball player. From a young age, Shin Min Ah excelled in sports, competing in track and field before transitioning to modeling. Although she also had a knack for swimming, she chose to focus on her entertainment career after her modeling debut, which laid the foundation for her current success.

6. Nam Joo Hyuk

Nam Joo Hyuk, recognized for his standout performance in the Vigilante and Twenty-Five Twenty-One, initially worked as a model before transitioning to acting. He has a strong sports background, having played basketball for three years at Gyeongnam Middle School and showcasing his skills in various TV dramas. Unfortunately, he had to end his sports career after undergoing two surgeries for a shin injury. He later found success in the modeling division of YG K-Plus, which marked the beginning of his acting journey.

7. Kim Yo Han

Singer-actor Kim Yo Han, known by his stage name Yohan, comes from a family with strong ties to Taekwondo. He began his martial arts journey at just three years old and was an active Taekwondo athlete from his first year of middle school, dedicating twenty years to the sport.

During his athletic career, Yohan clinched the national youth championship twice and earned a sports scholarship to study physical education at Sangmyun University. He even became a candidate for the national Taekwondo team. Despite his achievements in Taekwondo, Yo Han developed a passion for the entertainment industry and ultimately chose to pursue it as his primary career.

8. Song Hye Kyo

This beloved ageless beauty has more than just swoon-worthy performances up her sleeve! Before making her acting debut in 1996, Song Hye Kyo actually aspired to be a professional figure skater. Her coach even remarked that if she had continued training, she could have been on track to become an Olympic champion.

While Song Hye Kyo ultimately traded her skates for the screen, she was able to showcase her skating skills in various commercials and dramas. Training from junior school through middle school, she glided gracefully on the rink as a figure skater. Who knows—had she pursued that path, she might have become the queen of figure skating instead of her current title as queen of K-dramas.

