Sung Hoon confesses he wanted to date Woori The Virgin co-star Im Soo Hyang; talks about falling in love while filming

Sung Hoon is the actor who most recently garnered attention for his lead role in the revenge romance K-drama Perfect Marriage Revenge. In the latest news, he revealed that while shooting Woori The Virgin he felt ‘love’ for his co-star Im Soo Hyang and ‘wanted to date’ her in real life however, once the show ended, the feelings disappeared.

Sung Hoon confesses that he ‘wanted to date’ and ‘fell in love’ with Im Soo Hyang while shooting Woori The Virgin

Not long ago, Sung Hoon appeared on the show Strong Heart where he talked about the K-drama Woori The Virgin. The drama was based on the American series Jane The Virgin. Sung Hoon starred in a lead role in Woori The Virgin alongside Im Soo Hyang and Shin Dong Wook.

On the show, Sung Hoon revealed that his co-star Im Soo Hyang was his ideal type while shooting the drama. The actor also revealed that during filming he was so engrossed in his character that he ‘wanted to date’ Im Soo Hyang in real life. He added that the line between reality and drama blurred and he felt ‘love’ for his co-star.

However, when the hosts asked if Sung Hoon and Im Soo Hyand dated or not. He revealed that once the drama ended, the feelings disappeared.

In other news, Sung Hoon recently held his first-ever solo meeting in Brazil and pulled an overwhelming crowd of over 2400 fans.

Know more about Sung Hoon

Sung Hoon is a South Korean actor Who is known for his roles in K-dramas. He recently saw a great resurgence in his popularity worldwide with the popularity of the K-drama Perfect Marriage Revenge where he played the male lead, Seo Do Guk alongside Jung Yoo Min.

Sung Hoon marked his breakthrough in acting with his role in the drama New Tales of Gisaeng in 2011. He saw a rise in his popularity with his roles in the K-dramas Oh My Venus and Five Enough.

Most recently, Sung Hoon made a special appearance in the fantasy K-drama Death’s Game. He is reportedly considering offers for his next work.

