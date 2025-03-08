AKMU’s Lee Suhyun finally responds to Begin Again co-star’s post after Kim Sae Ron’s tragic death

The demise of actress Kim Sae Ron shocked the South Korean entertainment industry, especially those who knew her dearly, like Lee Suhyun of AKMU. Their close relationship started when they were both working for YG Entertainment. Their bond grew tighter over time. Lee Suhyun, Kim Sae Ron, and actress Kim Bo Ra are frequently seen together.

Lee Suhyun was deeply impacted by Kim Sae Ron's sudden passing. Suhyun had been silent in the weeks following her painful loss, but she finally spoke up after her Begin Again co-star Hareem posted a poignant message.

According to Hareem's tweet, he had a dream about Lee Suhyun and was deeply worried for her well-being due to the "unfortunate" incident of Kim Sae Ron.

They conversed and connected in a serene environment with an overview of the city in his dream. He said that he wished to keep Suhyun safe, especially during this difficult moment.

Hareem wrote, “I wish that our longing desires to see someone again could protect the ones we miss,” highlighting the emotional weight of the moment and his concern for Suhyun. Lee Suhyun’s response was touching, acknowledging the precious memories she holds from their time on Begin Again.

She expressed gratitude for his concern and assured him that his genuine friendship was indeed protecting her, just as he hoped.

According to Lee Suhyun's statement, her friendships with her friends are among her most cherished memories, and regardless of how time goes by, these connections do not change.

She highlighted that she was doing OK because of the affection and backing of everybody around her and appreciated Hareem for his comforting comments.

The talented South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron, who became famous for her roles in The Man from Nowhere (2010) and The Neighbour (2012), passed away on February 16, 2025, at the age of 24, in her residence in Seoul's Seongsu-dong district. With early performances in A Brand New Life (2009) and The Man from Nowhere (2010). She was a victim of cyberbullying.

Kim Sae Ron gained rapid notoriety before moving onto teen-oriented movies like A Girl at My Door (2014). Her roles in popular K-dramas, including Listen to My Heart (2011), The Queen's Classroom (2013), and Hi! School: Love On (2014), further strengthened her reputation on television. Kim Sae Ron was 24 years old when she passed away tragically.

