Kim Sae Ron death: Everyday We Are director regrets not holding onto her, says ‘I told her to…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kim Min Jae, the director of Everyday We Are, the last project featuring the late actress Kim Sae Ron, has spoken out about his heartbreak and regret following her sudden passing.

During the interview with Daily Sports on February 19, Kim Min Jae shared his grief, struggling to put his emotions into words. “I just feel so sad”, he said. He recalled meeting Kim Sae Ron eight months ago, their first reunion in two years. During that meeting, he noticed how much she was struggling. “She was having a really hard time. She cried a lot, and I told her to stay strong”, he said, reflecting on their conversation.

Kim also looked back on a particularly difficult period in Kim Sae Ron’s life, referencing her 2022 DUI incident. The controversy unfolded just before Everyday We Are was set for release, and he recalled how remorseful she had been. “Kim Sae Ron was very apologetic. It was the first time in a long time that we had seen each other go through a hard time and gathered our hearts together”, he shared.

Now, after her passing, Kim Min Jae deeply regretted not being able to provide more support to Kim Sae Ron during her struggles, questioning whether he had fallen short in guiding her as an experienced figure in the industry. He reflected on her talent, emphasizing that despite her missteps, she was still young and in the process of growing. He wondered if the criticism she faced had been too severe and whether she should have been given more opportunities to recover and move forward.

Director Kim Min Jae also explained that the decision to release Everyday We Are in the latter half of the year was driven by a desire to honor Kim Sae Ron’s memory. He expressed that this project now serves as his final tribute to her. According to him, the film captures Kim Sae Ron at her best: radiant, full of life, and deeply endearing. He hopes that audiences will remember her for the warmth and charm she brought to the screen, rather than the hardships she faced.

The film, a youth romance movie based on a Kakao Page webtoon, is set for release in the latter half of this year, with plans for an 11-episode series to follow. Kim Sae Ron starred alongside Lee Chae Min in what was meant to be a fresh start for her career. However, Kim Sae Ron was found deceased in her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on February 16. Authorities suspect she took the extreme step, as there were no signs of forced entry or foul play. Her passing has left the entertainment industry and her loved ones in deep mourning.