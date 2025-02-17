Kim Sae Ron's death: YouTuber Lee Jin Ho removes DUI case videos, prompting cyberbullying accusations

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Actress Kim Sae Ron (24) died in the evening of February 16, as informed by the police after getting informed about the same from a friend of hers. The friend discovered her body and then called the police at around 4:45 p.m. After thorough investigation, her death was declared to be unnatural. Amid her controversial demise, speculations of cyberbullying have surfaced.

An industry insider named Lee Jin Ho posted several videos about the Bloodhounds actress on his YouTube channel. The videos were about the controversial news surrounding Kim Sae Ron, including her DUI case and her now-deleted photos with a man with the caption "Marry". However, after the news of her sudden, unnatural death was reported, the YouTuber changed his posts from public to private. That seemed suspicious to the fans, who formed several kinds of theories.

Fans shared the screenshots of the titles of some of his YouTube posts on the popular online community platform, TheQoo. One of them was titled "Shameful life of hardships of Kim Saeron...The reason she was fined for DUI," which he deleted after receiving online backlash. Another of his post’s title was, "Female actress Kim Saeron, the real reason for her deviant behavior." A third one read, "Why did she erase her wedding photo at the speed of light? Unexpected whereabouts of Kim Saeron, the cafe worker."

Advertisement

According to a friend's statement to the police, Kim Sae Ron had been planning to open a cafe with acquaintances. She had been preparing for the new venture while taking a two-year break from acting. Additionally, she was slated to make a comeback this year with her latest film, Guitar Man, which wrapped up filming in November last year. With so much on her new year bucket list, her leaving the world so abruptly seemed unacceptable to her loved ones.