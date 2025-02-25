All of Us Are Dead star Yoon Chan Young returns in Hyper Knife as Park Eun Bin's trusted aide

Park Eun Bin and Sol Kyung Gu's thriller Hyper Knife seems to have hooked the audience with its intriguing storyline. The upcoming drama has now released the first look at All of Us Are Dead star Yoon Chan Young’s character. He plays the role of Seo Young Joo, Jung Se Ok's most dependable ally. After Jung Se Ok saves his life, Seo Young Joo becomes devoted to her, standing by her side with unwavering trust and support.

The newly released stills showcase a range of emotions from both Seo Young Joo and Jung Se Ok. In the first image, Seo Young Joo looks angry. In the second, his face reflects tension, confusion, and a hint of anxiety as he holds a phone, seemingly engaged in a serious conversation. In the last image, he stands holding an umbrella, staring directly at the camera with deep emotion.Check out the stills here:

Sharing thoughts about his character Seo Young Joo, Yoon Chan Young said during an interview, “I had detailed discussions with the director about how far Seo Young Joo could go in his interactions with Se Ok, and we found the right balance, which allowed me to create strong chemistry with senior actress Park Eun Bin.” On the other hand, Park Eun Bin praised Yoon Chan Young, saying, “It feels like Seo Young Joo was chosen by Se Ok. He’s the kind of person Se Ok would want by her side at all costs. Yoon Chan Young brought his own unique vibe and style to Seo Young Joo.”

Advertisement

Hyper Knife is a medical crime thriller that follows the rising rivalry between two highly intelligent and brilliant doctors. Doctor Jung Se Ok (played by Park Eun Bin) is a promising talent with a bright future, who later reunites with her former mentor, Choi Deok Hee (played by Sol Kyung Gu)—the very man responsible for her downfall. The story is expected to be filled with unexpected twists and fierce competition, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The series is set to premiere on March 19, and audiences have high expectations for this drama.

Yoon Chan Young won over audiences with his compelling acting. He has showcased his talent in dramas like Delivery Man and Hope or Dope, as well as films such as Everything and Nothing, The Fault Is Not Yours, and Light for the Youth. However, it was his breakthrough role in All of Us Are Dead that grabbed global attention.