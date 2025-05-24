Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 9: Jinya Vs Akitsu Continues—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘The Night Flower Hairpin Part 1,’ it begins with Jinya confronting a wounded woman begging to be bought for the night. He declines, but her anguish causes her to transform into a demon, which Jinya eliminates. Meanwhile, at a festival, Natsu and Ofuu meet a merchant sharing the name Somegorou Akitsu.

Advertisement

Natsu purchases trinkets, receiving a genuine hair ornament as a gift. The ornament casts a trance over her, prompting Jinya to investigate. The merchant confronts him and identifies himself as “Somegorou Akitsu the Third.”

Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 9 will continue the battle between Jinya and the man claiming to be Somegorou Akitsu. During their clash, Jinya will be attacked by three inugami under Akitsu’s control. He will end up using powers such as Concealment and Swift Step to counter them.

Though wounded, Jinya will gain the upper hand and learn Akitsu’s true nature—a tsukumogami user capable of transforming objects imbued with lingering emotions into demons. The episode will explore Akitsu’s abilities and may reveal that the conflict stemmed from a misunderstanding.

Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 9, titled The Night Flower Hairpin Part 2, will air in Japan on May 27, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, which means many international viewers can expect to watch it during the day on May 26, 2025.

Advertisement

In Japan, Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 9 will be broadcast every Tuesday on MBS, BS Fuji, and Tokyo MX. Streaming options for Japanese audiences include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. Internationally, fans can watch the episode on HIDIVE and BiliBili, while viewers in South and Southeast Asia can access it via the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

For more updates from the Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 8: Jinya Meets Yotaka; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More