WATCH: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are spiritually aligned as they take 2nd divine trip days after meeting Premanand ji Maharaj

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s spiritual retreats often grab everyone’s attention. Days after visiting the Premanand ji Maharaj’s aashram in Vrindavan, the couple most recently sought blessings at Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya.

Amid ongoing IPL matches, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya. In the viral pictures and videos, the couple was seen entering the temple premises amid a huge crowd and then offering prayers at the temple. They were joined by priests who facilitated the couple’s darshan and rituals.

Advertisement

In the video, we can also see the priest showering the couple with blessings, adorning them with a garland from the Lord, and applying holy chandan on the actress’ forehead. Post their darshan, the power couple also posed for delightful pictures with the temple officials. They were seen accepting the memento of Lord Hanuman’s idol and a photo frame.

Take a look

Reacting to the viral glimpses, several internet users flooded the comments section gushing over "Virushka." A user stated, "Kohli has lucked out in the ways that no one else has," while another called him, "Just perfect man."

In addition, a third proud fan stated, "#ViratKohli is the only Cricketer is the biggest theist, visits all religious places with highest level of devotion, always with his wife. A very good example for others to follow him."

In addition to this, while speaking with PTI, priest Sanjay Das also talked about the couple's visit and called them "religious people." He noted that the couple has a big name in the world and revealed that they sought the blessings of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman.

Advertisement

"We talked about spirituality, and his wife is also spiritually inclined and has a keen interest in it. Therefore, they ensure to seek blessings," he further added.



This is the couple's second spiritual visit, days after seeking blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. During their latest visit, the internet users were mighty impressed to spot the digital naam jap counter in the couple's hands.

On the other hand, the Sultan actress was also spotted in the stands on Friday (May 23) in Lucknow, where she had arrived to support her husband and the RCB Team.

ALSO READ: ‘Bag pack kijiye aur chale jaiye’: Why Rajkummar Rao fired their chef, a reason that proves he’s an ideal husband