The Shiunji Family Children Episode 8: Banri And Arata Sneak Into College—Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Surely,’ Minami is missing on the day of the Inter-High final. The Shiunji siblings are left anxious until she returns home, claiming she was shopping. She reveals she was benched due to her injury. Though she hides her disappointment, Shion informs Arata of her heartbreak.

Arata convinces her to return and plead her case. Minami plays the deciding match but loses. She apologizes to Nao, who thanks her instead. Afterward, Arata comforts the smiling but grieving Minami, encouraging her to stop suppressing her emotions.

The Shiunji Family Children Episode 8 will take place a few days after the Inter-High final. While Minami accepts the outcome, Ouka will remain frustrated, believing an officiating error cost the game. The episode will likely explore the aftermath of Minami’s match.

Additionally, Minami will slowly become aware of her feelings for Arata. At home, Ouka will confront Kotono to understand her stance on Arata. Meanwhile, Banri will tell Arata she left something at her nursing university and persuade him to sneak into campus at night with her.

Titled ‘Since Then,’ The Shiunji Family Children Episode 8 is set to premiere on May 27, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, and other local channels, with streaming available on platforms like ABEMA and d-anime Store.

International audiences can watch The Shiunji Family Children Episode 8 on Crunchyroll. Viewers in South and Southeast Asia can stream it via Bilibili Global or Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel. In Taiwan, the episode will be available on the Bahamut Animation Madness streaming service.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

