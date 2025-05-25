Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty recalls son Ahan’s reaction to Paresh Rawal’s exit and it represents every fan of comedy caper

The internet is still not able to come to terms with Paresh Rawal aka Baburao’s exit from Hera Pheri 3. The legal battle between the veteran actor and Akshay Kumar’s production house has already started. On the other hand, Suniel Shetty reacted to Rawal’s exit from the comedy caper and also recalled his son Ahan’s reaction to the news.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Shetty talked about his camaraderie and bond with Akshay Kumar over the years. He went on to remember how recently they shot for the promo of Hera Pheri 3, a reason why he was extremely ‘shocked’ by Paresh Rawal’s exit.



He mentioned that the continuity, understanding, and the give and take were so amazing among them that it didn’t feel like they were shooting with Priyadarshan after 25 years. "That’s why I am in a state of shock, jab Paresh ji ne aur Paresh ji ne khud daala hua hai ye ki main nahin kar raha hoon (when Paresh ji himself posted that he wasn’t doing the film) for whatever reason toh it’s a shocker."

The veteran actor stated that it was the biggest excitement not only for him but also for Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, their families, and fans. He went on to recall his son, Ahan Shetty’s reaction upon learning about Rawal's exit.

He shared, "I think Ahan bahar tha to Ahan ne aaj mujhe vo cutting bheja aur bola (Ahan was out and sent me a cutting and said), ‘Papa, what happened? Why?"

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, sent a legal notice to Rawal claiming damages worth Rs 25 crore for the amount invested in the film due to his "unprofessional" behavior.

Days later, on Sunday (May 25), Paresh Rawal responded to the legal notice and wrote, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest."

On the professional front, Suniel will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle, led by Akshay Kumar. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is scheduled to release later this year.

