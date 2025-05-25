Aamir Khan’s GF Gauri Spratt’s reaction upon spotting paps is all of us running away from work on weekends; WATCH

Aamir Khan officially announced to have found love for the third time in Gauri Spratt. Ever since, the two have often been seen making several public appearances together. Despite making it official, the couple likes to keep their relationship low-key, and this time, when Spratt was spotted alone in the city, her reaction on seeing the paps will leave you in stitches.

Advertisement

On May 25, Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt went out and about in the city while she was captured in the camera lens. In a video shared by the paps, she was walking casually, but she couldn’t stop blushing as soon as she spotted the shutterbugs. In addition to this, she smiled at them and turned around to avoid the attention.

This video capturing the smart yet hilariously dodging of Gauri was an unmissable sight. During her latest outing, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor’s ladylove kept it casual in a white printed t-shirt paired with track pants and shoes. She carried a blue shoulder bag and tied her hair in a low ponytail.

Watch video

Nearly a week back, Spratt turned heads as she arrived to receive Aamir Khan post his return to Mumbai from an undisclosed location. She chose to avoid the media attention, yet she was captured sitting in the car. While Mr. Perfectionist greeted the paps with folded hands and got inside the vehicle, Spratt moved aside to make a place for him.

Advertisement

It was earlier this year, in March, that Aamir introduced his lady love to the Indian media during his 60th birthday. He revealed that they had been seeing each other for over 18 months. The veteran actor also shared that he had introduced Spratt to his family.

Days after making his relationship official, the couple attended the second Macau International Comedy Festival. Talking about their relationship, Khan revealed that he was looking for someone with whom he could be calm and find peace.

On the professional front, Aamir will be next seen in his highly-awaited comedy caper, Sitaare Zameen Par, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh in an important role. Directed by R.S. Prasanna and backed by Khan’s production house, the film is set to grace the silver screens on June 20, 2025.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are spiritually aligned as they take 2nd divine trip days after meeting Premanand ji Maharaj