Triptii Dimri exudes biker girl energy in dual-toned Miu Miu denim jacket and Rs 3,19,000 bag

Triptii Dimri’s latest airport look features a demure, all-black style elevated with a dual-toned denim jacket. Let's decode.

By Anshita Singh Kashikar
Published on May 25, 2025  |  09:59 PM IST |  4K
Denim jackets, a staple that has remained a classic and timeless for decades, often make new fashion trends. From cut-outs to rugged hemlines, denim has seen it all. And this time, it has taken on the dual-tone trend. Bollywood beauty Triptii Dimri was spotted today donning this latest denim trend, and let’s just say, she served!

Tripti Dimri was papped today at the airport flaunting an effortless look in a few Miu Miu pieces. The actress wore a plain black top layered with a dual-toned, denim jacket by Miu Miu. The navy blue and black tones of the jacket perfectly complemented Triptii’s top. With a cropped, rugged hemline and pockets on either side, her layering exuded biker-girl energy. The jacket also featured the brand’s logo on the right side, embroidered with white threadwork. 

The Spirit actress paired her top with formal black pants. The bottoms featured a subtle bootcut pants silhouette, adding a touch of sophistication to her laid-back outfit. 

She rounded off her look with stylish footwear. She wore black leather shoes that featured a rounded tip and heels that added a statuesque appeal to her form. 

The diva skipped any accessories for this fit, keeping her look minimal and demure. Adding a luxe element to her OOTD, Dimri carried an expensive arm candy to the airport. She flaunted Miu Miu’s Aventure Nappa leather bag, approximately worth Rs 3,19,000. The statement-making brown bag added to Triptii’s elevated minimalism. 

The Animal actress boasted a clean-girl aesthetic for her casual outing and adorned minimal, rosy makeup. She flaunted her flawless skin, topped with light-pink blush. The fashionista accentuated her eyes with kajal and eyeliner and boasted matte, pink lips. Triptii left her hair open, center-parted for a chic look. 

Credits: Bablu
