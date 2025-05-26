General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lulu’s Return Shake Up Port Charles?

This Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, General Hospital takes a nostalgic detour from its regular programming. In observance of the federal holiday, ABC will re-air a pivotal episode from November 26, 2024. Fans can relive the emotional moment when Lulu Spencer made her long-awaited return to Port Charles.

The rebroadcasted episode centers on Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan), who defied the odds by escaping from the long-term care facility where she had been recovering. With the help of Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), Lulu’s escape turns into a triumphant homecoming that sends ripples through the town.

Her return is particularly significant given the timing—just as several key characters were settling into new dynamics in her absence. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), her ex-husband, was navigating a complicated relationship with Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), while Laura Collins (Genie Francis) was focused on holding her family together amidst ongoing crises. Lulu’s reappearance threw open doors long believed shut, and brought with it emotional reckoning for many in Port Charles.

Viewers also saw early signs of tension and potential conflict as Lulu began reintegrating into a town that had moved on without her. Old rivalries, unresolved heartbreak, and shifting alliances all simmered beneath the surface, setting the stage for explosive developments in the weeks that followed.

While General Hospital takes a brief break from current drama, the re-airing of Lulu’s comeback reminds fans just how impactful her return was. Whether you’re catching it for the first time or revisiting it with fresh eyes, this episode is a powerful reflection on resilience, family, and the ever-changing fabric of life in Port Charles.