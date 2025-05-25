WATCH: Alia Bhatt’s kind gesture towards elderly fan at Cannes 2025 is going viral for all right reasons

Alia Bhatt is currently making waves at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. So far, the actress has dazzled fans with four stunning looks at the prestigious event, leaving everyone in awe! A video from her first day at Cannes has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, the Jigra star can be seen taking a photo with an elderly fan, unlocking her phone herself, and making sure the picture turns out perfect, a sweet moment that we absolutely adore.

Alia Bhatt's kind gesture towards an elderly fan

In a viral video, Alia Bhatt is seen walking out after her Cannes debut when she encounters a fan who wants to take a picture with her. Alia takes the fan's phone, asks for the password, unlocks it, and clicks a selfie with her. The moment is winning hearts online.

See the video here:

For her debut appearance, the Love & War actress dazzled in a stunning pastel Schiaparelli outfit. Styled by Rhea, the elegant off-shoulder bustier gown was crafted from soft ecru Chantilly lace. It was adorned with intricate organza and enamel floral embroidery, complemented by romantic ruffled accents, giving it a dreamy and ethereal look.

One of Alia Bhatt’s standout looks at Cannes was a striking three-piece Gucci outfit in a bright yellow hue. The actress perfectly captured the summer spirit with this French Riviera-inspired ensemble. Rhea Kapoor, who styled Alia for Cannes, posted photos of her on Instagram with the caption, “She’s a @gucci girl. In Cannes for @lorealparis. @aliaabhatt in head-to-toe custom Gucci for Press.”

Another memorable look of hers was the debut of the first-ever Gucci saree. Alia Bhatt made a bold statement in this stunning creation, adorned with sparkling Swarovski crystals. Her minimal makeup beautifully complemented the soft nude shade, creating an elegant yet striking appearance.

The plunging neckline blouse with side cutouts and a nearly backless design was the standout feature. And of course, the alluring long sheer pallu added an extra touch of glamour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhatt will be next seen in Alpha.

